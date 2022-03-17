How to Watch March Madness 2022 Without Cable for Free

Sixty-four teams begin the road to the Final Four on Thursday, March 17, when the 2022 NCAA Tournament officially tips off.

All 63 games of the tournament will be televised on either TNT, TBS, TruTV or CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch 2022 March Madness games live online, including several options that include free trials:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TNT, TBS, TruTV and CBS are all included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch March Madness games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch games live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

Note: No CBS included, but you can watch those games via either of the below options

TNT, TBS and TruTV are all included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch March Madness games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch games live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch March Madness CBS games live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch March Madness CBS games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can watch a live stream of TNT, TBS, TruTV, CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch March Madness games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch games live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

March Madness 2022 Preview

Will Mike Krzyzewski lead Duke to one last title? Will Baylor become the first team to repeat since the 2006-2007 Florida Gators? Will Gonzaga win the one tournament game it didn’t last year? Who is this year’s Cinderella team?

These are just a few of the many questions and storylines going into the 2022 NCAA tournament. Fans return to the stands and tournament sites across the country return for the first time since 2019. Teams played in a bubble in Indianapolis last year with limited fan attendance.

East Region

Baylor returns as a No. 1 seed after bursting Gonzaga’s unbeaten bubble in 2021. The defending national champion Bears, led by James Akinjo, face a solid bracket in the East Region to return to the Final Four in New Orleans. Second-seeded Kentucky returned to its winning ways this season with NBA Draft prospect Oscar Tshiebwe. Third seed Purdue, led by Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey, has been one of the top teams this season, and fourth seed UCLA, led by Johnny Juzang, poses a threat.

Seventh seed Murray State looks a like mid-major powerhouse with 30 wins and could play past the first weekend. Virginia Tech, the 11th seed, comes into the tournament with all kinds of moment after winning the ACC tournament. Eighth North Carolina, which has a talented post player in Armando Bacot, could also represent the ACC well in the East Region.

Fifth seed Saint Mary’s and sixth seed Texas could also keep dancing past the first weekend. Saint Mary’s West Coast Conference rival, San Francisco, can’t be overlooked. Twelfth seed Indiana, led by Trayce Jackson-Davis, comes into the field 64 on a roll, and ninth see Marquette tangled with some of the nation’s best in the Big East.

West Region

Gonzaga, the top seed in the West Region, begins its quest for the program’s first national title after coming a game shy in 2021. The Zags face a challenging region with No. 2 seed Duke and plethora of other squads that could bust brackets. This year’s Zags squad has towering 7-foot-0 NBA prospect Chet Holmgren and fellow NBA prospect Drew Timme.

Duke comes into the tournament with legacy on the line for the final chapter of Krzyzewski’s storied coaching career. The Blue Devils haven’t been to a Final Four since 2015, and this squad, led by Paolo Banchero, will look to end that. This year’s squad hasn’t played consistently, including a blowout loss to Virginia Tech last week.





Final Four regular, No. 7 seed Michigan State, also plays in this region, which means a potential final showdown for Spartans head coach Tom Izzo against Krzyzewski in the second round. The Spartans just have to get past a tough Davidson team led by Luka Brajkovic.

Third seed Texas Tech could make a run, only three years removed from its run to the championship game. Arkansas, if it can get past an upstart Vermont squad, could make a run — especially with the dynamic play of J.D. Notae. The red-hot Catamounts also can’t be counted out from making some noise.

Boise State and Memphis features a quality eight-nine seed matchup, but the winner will likely get Gonzaga in the second round. Fifth seed Connecticut can’t look past No. 12 seed New Mexico State.

Sixth seed Alabama has also shown signs of being a tough out at times this season. The Crimson Tide made a big run in the tourney last year. First-round opponent Notre Dame outlasted Rutgers in double overtime, but the Irish, which finished third in the ACC, could give the Tide a tough game.

South Region

The South Region has perennial Cinderella of recent year — Loyola Chicago. The tenth-seeded Ramblers made the Final Four in 2018 and the Sweet Sixteen in 2021. The Ramblers have strong talent again and the support of 102-year-old chaplain and super fan Sister Jean.

For the Ramblers to reach New Orleans, the road begins with a tough No. 7 seed Ohio State squad, led by E.J. Liddell. Second seed Villanova looks like a national title contender again with veteran Collin Gillespie, and third seed Tennessee, the SEC tournament champion, makes the bottom half of the South Region brutal. Sixth seed Colorado State, led by David Roddy, and No. 11 seed Michigan could also make noise.

On the top half of the south bracket, the No. 1 seed Arizona Wildcats come in as a serious national title contender. The Wildcats have one of the nation’s most athletic teams and NBA Draft prospect Benn Mathurin.

Montreal Built.

@BennMathurin is a highlight machine and Canada's top prospect. The projected NBA lottery pick is determined to lead @ArizonaMBB to a national title and represent for his hometown. pic.twitter.com/Dwl9bZfE86 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 14, 2022

Fifth seed Houston, which has a strong post player in UConn transfer Josh Carlton, made the Final Four last year. Illinois, the fifth seed, has been a tough out at times this season with a strong post player in Kofi Cockburn. Seton Hall and TCU provide a solid eighth-ninth seed matchup, but the winner gets Arizona. Chattanooga, the No. 13 seed, could be another mid-major Cinderella to make some noise.

Midwest Region

The Midwest Region features a tough No. 1 seed Kansas squad and a sharp-shooting No. 5 seed Iowa team in the top half of the bracket. Fourth seed Providence had a strong season but will need to get past a high-scoring No. 13 seed South Dakota State squad led by Douglas Wilson and Baylor Scheierman.

San Diego State and Creighton offers an exciting eighth-ninth seed matchup. Richmond, the 12th seed, crashed the party with a big Atlantic 10 Conference title run, but the Spiders open with an Iowa team that looks poised to make a Final Four run. The Hawkeyes have a promising NBA Draft prospect in Keegan Murray and a six-year veteran in Jordan Bohannon.





On the bottom half of the Midwest bracket, second seed Auburn comes in looking for its second Final Four in four years. Tigers star and NBA Draft prospects Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler could make Auburn a tough out. Third seed Wisconsin has a veteran squad, led by Johnny Davis and fifth-year veteran Brad Davison, could make a run.

Sixth seed LSU looks to move on from the firing of head coach Will Wade and make run while 11th seed Iowa State looks to pull an early upset. Seventh seed USC could make some serious noise in the bracket, but 10th seed Miami could be a tough out.