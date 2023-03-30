How to Watch Marlins Games Without Cable 2023

The Miami Marlins seeks a turnaround season in 2023 after a significant offseason shakeup that included the additions of Luis Arraez, Jean Segura and Johnny Cueto.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Most Marlins games this season will be locally televised on Bally Sports Florida, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on Bally Sports Florida), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or FS1. A couple may be untelevised and stream on YouTube, Apple TV+, Peacock TV or ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Marlins market, you can watch a live stream of every televised Marlins game on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Bally Sports Florida and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some ways for out-of-market viewers to watch Marlins games live online without cable in 2023:

If You’re in the Marlins Market

You can watch a live stream of Bally Sports Florida, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need to include the “Sports Plus” add-on for MLB Network, but you can include any add-ons you want with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Marlins games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while Bally Sports Florida and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Marlins games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Marlins Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Marlins games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Marlins games live on the Prime Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Prime Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $149.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Marlins games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Marlins games live on the MLB TV app or MLB.TV website.

Compatible devices for the MLB TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch a lot of Marlins games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch a daily MLB game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Marlins Season Preview 2023

The Miami Marlins look to end recent losing ways after an offseason shakeup.

Miami brought in new manager Skip Schumaker, who inherited a club that went 69-93 in 2022. The Marlins parted ways with manager Don Mattingly.

On the field, the Marlins bolstered with a trade for second baseman Luis Arraez, who led the American League in batting last season. Arraez hit .316 with eight home runs and 49 RBI last year for the Minnesota Twins.

The Marlins also added shortstop Jean Segura to the lineup. Segura hit .277 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI in 2022.

Miami parted ways with a number of notable players including starting pitcher Pablo Lopez in the Arraez trade. The Marlins also lost outfielder Byron Chourio, shortstop Miguel Rojas, outfielder J.J. Bleday, shortstop Jose Salas, and pitcher Richard Bleier.

Despite the loss of Lopez, the Marlins still have quality pitchers in the rotation. That includes Sandy Alcantara, who went 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA and won the NL Cy Young award. Edward Cabrera looks to build on his 6-4 record and 3.01 ERA in 2022.

Left-hander Jesus Luzardo looks to post a winning record after a 4-7 mark with a 3.32 ERA last year. Fellow lefties Braxton Garrett and Trevor Rogers likewise look to improve their win-loss records in 2023. Garrett went 3-7 with a 3.58 ERA. Rogers went 4-11 with a 5.47 ERA.

Miami added pitcher Johnny Cueto from the Chicago White Sox. Cueto went 8-10 with a 3.35 ERA in 2022.

The Marlins bullpen still has Dylan Floro, who earned 10 saves and went 1-3 with a 3.02 ERA. Miami also added two relievers in Matt Barnes and lefty A.J. Puk. Barnes earned eight saves but went 0-4 with a 4.31 ERA with the Boston Red Sox last year. Puk went 4-3 plus four saves amid a 3.12 ERA with the Oakland Athletics.

Miami didn’t have the strongest lineup last season, but the Marlins have a few good hitters to complement the additions of Arraez and Segura.

Center fielder Jazz Chisolm Jr. went .254 for 14 home runs and 45 RBI last season. Left fielder Bryan De La Cruz went .252 for 13 home runs and 43 RBI in 2022.

Projected Lineup

Yuli Gurriel, first base

Luis Arraez, second base

Joey Wendle, shortstop

Jean Seguar, third base

Avisail Garcia, left field

Jazz Chisholm, center field

Jorge Soler, right field

Garrett Cooper, designated hitter

Pitching Rotation and Bullpen

Sandy Alcantara, starter

Jesus Luzardo, starter

Trevor Rogers, starter

Johnny Cueto, starter

Edward Cabrera, starter

Dylan Floro, closer

A.J. Puk, closer

Matt Barnes, closer

Tanner Scott, closer

Steven Okert, setup

J.T. Chargois, reliever

Tommy Nance, reliever

Nic Enright, reliever

Huascar Brazoban, reliever

Andrew Nardi, reliever

Anthony Bender, reliever