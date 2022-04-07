How to Watch Marlins Games Online Without Cable 2022

The youthful Miami Marlins are out to establish an identity and improve on last year’s fourth-place finish in the NL East when they take the field in 2022.

In 2022, most Marlins games will be locally televised on Bally Sports Florida, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on Bally Sports Florida), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch every Marlins game live online in 2022, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Marlins Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while Bally Sports Florida and MLB Network are in "Choice" and up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Marlins games live on the DirecTV Stream app or website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream comes with unlimited cloud DVR recordings.

If You’re Out of the Marlins Market

Amazon Prime subscribers can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game ("All Team Pass") or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Marlins games ("Single Team Pass").

Once you're signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Marlins games live on the Prime Video app or website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Marlins games.

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Marlins games live on the MLB TV app or website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season.

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month.

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app or website.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Marlins Season Preview 2022

The Miami Marlins are looking to bounce back from a 95-loss season in 2021 and hold their own in what expects to be a highly-competitive NL East division this year.

The Marlins retooled in the offseason by bringing in a few new bats who will be inserted into the starting lineup – outfielders Avisaíl García and Jorge Soler and catcher Jacob Stallings.

García and Soler will add immediate pop to the middle of the Marlins’ order. García put up 29 home runs and 86 RBIs in Milwaukee last season, while Soler hit 27 home runs and drove in 70 runs playing for the Royals and Braves. The 30-year-old Soler shined on baseball’s brightest stage last October for the Braves and took home the World Series MVP award after picking up 6 hits and 6 RBIs in the Fall Classic.

Stallings, who won a Gold Glove last season with the Pirates, promises to be a stable presence behind the plate for a youthful starting rotation.

The rotation, which featured 18 different starters last year, ranked 13th in the Majors in ERA (4.08). The average age of the projected five-man starting rotation going into this season is just over 25.

Sandy Alcantara will be the opening day starter and is coming off a year in which he was one of only three pitchers in the MLB to strike out 200 batters and throw 200 innings. Alcantara will be joined by Trevor Rogers, who finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2021, Pablo López, Elieser Hernandez, and Jesús Luzardo.

“I think we can win, and I think that’s the key,” said Marlins manager Don Mattingly during Spring Training. “I think we believe we can win. Our group believes it. Now we’ve got to go prove it. We’ve got to go execute; we’ve got to do the things it takes to win. But I believe we can win. Our coaching staff believes we can win. I feel like our players believe that we can win, and that’s really what matters the most.”

Here’s a look at what the Marlins will bring to the table this season, as they look to get back to the playoffs for the first time during a full season since 2003 (they made the MLB Playoffs during the COVID-shortened 2020 season):

2021 Recap

Finished 67-95, Fourth place in NL East (21.5 games behind the division champion Braves)

Despite using 18 pitchers to start games, the rotation ranked 13th in the Majors in ERA (4.08)

Offseason Summary

Key Additions: Avisaíl García (OF), Jacob Stallings (C), Cole Sulser (RP), Tanner Scott (RP)

Projected Lineup

1. Jazz Chisholm Jr. – 2B



2021: .248 AVG, 20 HRs, 59 RBIs, 124 hits, 25 steals in first full season in the big leagues

2. Garrett Cooper – 1B

2021: .284 AVG, 9 HRs, 33 RBIs in 71 games

3. Jesús Aguilar – DH

2021: .261 AVG, 22 HRs, 93 RBIs

All-Star (2018)

4. Avisaíl García – RF

2021: .262 AVG, 29 HRs, 86 RBIs

Played for the Brewers last season

All-Star (2017)

5. Jorge Soler – LF

2021: .223 AVG, 27 HRs, 70 RBIs

Played for the Royals and world champion Braves last season

World Series MVP (2021)

AL home run leader (2019)

6. Jesús Sánchez – CF

2021: .251 AVG, 14 HRs, 36 RBIs in 64 games

7. Brian Anderson – 3B

2021: .249 AVG, 7 HRs, 28 RBIs in 67 games

8. Jacob Stallings – C

2021: .246 AVG, 8 HRs, 53 RBIs

Played for the Pirates last season

Gold Glove Award winner (2021)

9. Miguel Rojas – SS

2021: .265 AVG, 9 HRs, 48 RBIs

Projected Pitching Rotation

1. Sandy Alcantara – SP

2021: 9-15, 3.19 ERA, 201 Ks in 205.2 IP

One of only three pitchers last season to record 200 strikeouts and 200 innings

All-Star (2019)

2. Pablo López – SP

2021: 5-5, 3.07 ERA, 115 Ks

3. Trevor Rogers – SP

2021: 7-8, 2.64 ERA, 157 Ks

Finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting (2021)

4. Elieser Hernandez – SP

2021: 1-3, 4.18 ERA in 11 starts

5. Jesús Luzardo – SP

2021: 6-9, 6.61 ERA, 98Ks

Played for the Athletics and Marlins last season

Projected Bullpen

Dylan Floro – Closer

Anthony Bender

Cole Sulser

Tanner Scott

Steven Okert

Projected Lineups via MLB