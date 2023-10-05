How to Watch Mavericks vs Timberwolves Preseason Game for Free

The NBA is back, with the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves clashing at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, October 5 in preseason action.

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Preview

This will be the first of two preseason games between the Mavs and the T-Wolves. They also meet again on October 7.

For Dallas, expect to see No. 12 overall pick Dereck Lively II and No. 24 overall pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper a good amount in the preseason. The rookie duo should fill out the starting lineup, in addition to superstar Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and new addition Grant Williams, who the team acquired in a sign-and-trade from the Boston Celtics this summer.

“[I’m looking] just to see how they handle different situations,” Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said about the rookie duo. “They’ll start with Ky and Luka and Grant. So, I’m excited to see how they handle that. They’ve done the work, but sometimes the lights can be a little different seeing a different opponent, but I think they’re going to handle it great. O-Max and D-Live have been really, really good in camp so far.”

“It’s been fun to think about going to Abu Dhabi, going to Madrid, and having an opportunity to play in front of an international community that supports the game of basketball and grow over there as a team to build camaraderie,” Irving said about the trip.

As for the Timberwolves, they will once again will be led by a trio of stars in Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. Towns missed 53 out of 82 games during the regular season, and he’s looking to get back on track this year.

“I think we’ve grown a lot individually and collectively, and now I feel really excited being back here with this group,” Gobert said. “I can feel their energy. I can feel that it’s going to be a good year for us.”

Minnesota finished with a 42-40 record last year, making the playoffs before losing to the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets. Dallas went 38-44 last season, finishing in 11th place in the Western Conference.

Here’s a look at the rosters for both teams heading into this game:

Mavericks: Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Dante Exum, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Jaden Hardy, Richaun Holmes, Kyrie Irving, Derrick Jones Jr., Maxi Kleber, AJ Lawson, Dereck Lively II, Mike Miles Jr., Markieff Morris, Dwight Powell, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Grant Williams.

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, Leonard Miller, Anthony Edwards, Trevor Keels, Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson, Jordan Mclaughlin, Wendell Moore Jr., Troy Brown Jr., Josh Minott, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Mike Conley, Naz Reid, Daishen Nix, Shake Milton, Tyrese Martin, Vit Krejci, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, Matt Ryan and Luka Garz.