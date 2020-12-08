Where to Watch Memphis vs Mississippi Valley State Basketball 2020

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5) will head to FedExForum to take on the Memphis Tigers (3-2) Tuesday.

Mississippi Valley State vs Memphis Preview

The Tigers have won two in a row, most recently an 85-68 win over Central Arkansas. Memphis started out slow, going down by two points at the half, but a 15-0 run in the second half propelled Memphis to victory. Landers Nolley II had a game-high 23 points, and was one of four players to score 10+ points in the win. Forward D. J. Jeffries had 15 points four rebounds and four assists, guard Lester Quinones added 14 points and Boogie Ellis chipped in 10.

“This game was a lot tougher than we wanted, but it’s the type of game you can use film from to show the good and the bad to the guys and grow from it,” Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway said after the win. “Every game isn’t going to be perfect or pretty. I’ll take the win for sure.”

According to Hardaway, it’s Jeffries who could be the team’s key player this season. “D.J. is our most talented player for sure with his athleticism, speed and playmaking ability,” Hardaway said. “Sometimes he puts a lot of pressure on himself, so we had a long talk yesterday and kind of calmed him down. We believe so much in D.J. and we’re rooting for him because he works his tail off.”

“I’m just out there having fun and playing hard,” Jeffries said. “I’m letting the game come to me. Coach has been on me about getting to the basket and the free-throw line to get me in a rhythm and get me going instead of settling for tough jump shots.”

Memphis is averaging 73.8 points per contest, and they’ll be going up against a Delta Devils team that has been porous on defense, allowing 88 points in all five games they’ve played in this season.

The Delta Devils are coming off a 96-69 loss to Western Kentucky. Kam’ron Cunningham had 23 points, Devin Gordon chipped in 21 and Caleb Hunter added a season-high 15 points in the loss Mississippi Valley State has not been able to muster much offense through its first five games, averaging just 60.6 points per contest. Hunter is the son of Delta Devils head coach Lindsey Hunter, who has liked what he has seen from his son so far. “I’m as proud as can be of the young man he is becoming,” Lindsey Hunter said of his son. “I’m really proud of the growth and maturity he has shown in such a short time. His future is bright.”

This will be the first-ever meeting between Memphis and Mississippi Valley State.