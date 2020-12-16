Where to Watch Mercer vs Georgia State Basketball 2020

Georgia State has revenge on its mind as it hosts 6-0 Mercer on Wednesday at GSU Sports Arena.

Mercer vs Georgia State Preview

It’s early in the season, but Mercer and Georgia State are meeting up for a second time, with the Panthers looking to even things up after dropping the first matchup. The 86-69 loss to the Bears is the only blemish on Georgia State’s 3-1 resume.

Mercer came alive in the second half of their first matchup, outscoring Georgia State by a dozen. Felipe Haase and Neftali Alvarez did the heavy lifting, combining for 33 points.

“We anticipated this game would present some adversity for us and how we handle it will give us a platform for whatever growth we can expect,” Georgia State coach Rob Lanier said. “This game humbled us and that’s a good thing. What happened last Wednesday (against Tech) gave us a preview of the kind of team we can become, but we’ve also got a long way to go.”

The Bears hadn’t faced much tough competition since their first matchup against Georgia State, beating South Wesleyan and Columbia International. However, Mercer needed a comeback against Georgia Southern last time out to stay undefeated. Ross Cummings led the way with 22 points.

Cummings has led the way for Mercer scoring the ball, with 16 points per game on 55.9 percent shooting. Alvarez leads the Bears with 6.8 assists per game, while Haase is the leading rebounder with 10.8 per contest.

Georgia State rebounded from its loss against Mercer with a victory against Charlotte on Dec. 4. However, The Panthers have had nearly two weeks off since that game.

“A good team that runs a really sophisticated offense,” Georgia State head coach Rob Lanier said. “We were going to have to put out a sustained and concentrated defensive effort. We were able to do that and we shared the ball more. The Mercer game, we really beat ourselves, with our shot selection and our decisions and our turnovers. But tonight, we looked more like a team and that feels good.”

When it comes to scoring the basketball, Georgia State’s Kane Williams, Eliel Nsoseme and Corey Allen have done most of it for the Panthers, accounting for 47 percent of the teams points this season. The Panthers are averaging 93.3 points per game, which is seventh among all D-I squads.

Georgia State is a 4.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 152.5 points. The under is 9-1 in Bears last 10 games following an against the spread loss. The Panthers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five home games against a team with a winning road record.