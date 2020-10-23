How to Watch Michigan Football Without Cable

Michigan and Jim Harbaugh have a chance to get over the hump in a season that will be anything but normal for the Wolverines.

Their 2020 TV schedule isn’t completely finalized, but we know Michigan games will be televised on either ABC, Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN or Big Ten Network.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch every Michigan football game live online:

Michigan Football Preview 2020

Jim Harbaugh was one of the more vocal coaches in the country when it came to playing football this fall amind the COVID-19 pandemic. While it’s a few months later than expected, his Wolverines are on the field and have a chance to make some noise in the Big Ten.

“Means a lot,” Harbaugh said of the Big Ten’s return. “Really excited about it. (The players have) been through a lot. I feel great about our team in terms of talent, in terms of competitiveness, and one-ness.”

Harbaugh is 47-18 over his tenure at Michigan but is very much under the microscope as he enters his sixth season as the boss of the Wolverines program. Michigan has yet to beat Ohio State under his watch and the program hasn’t won a conference title. Harbaugh has one year left on his contract, but isn’t concerned about an extension.

“I think there’s bigger fish to fry — for our athletic director, for our administration, for me as a coach,” Harbaugh said this summer. “It hasn’t been on the top of the priority list. I would expect something, [that] there will be an announcement sometime.”

It won’t be easy for the Wolverines to turn the corner, as they look to replace quarterback Shea Patterson, four starting offensive linemen and receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who’s now with the Browns. Expected to take over under center is quarterback Joe Milton.

“Joe has been running with the ones,” Harbaugh said. “As I said before, naming any starter at this point is a daily thing right up until game time, so it’s tough for me to say definitely anybody is going to be starting when they have to test on Friday before we leave to be able to make the trip, then they have to test negative on game day to be able to play.”

Key returning starters for the Wolverines include: DE Aidan Hutchinson, DE Kwity Paye, RT Jalen Mayfield, WR Ronnie Bell and LB Cameron McGrone. Hutchinson, McGrone and Paye will anchor a defense that’s expected to be one of the best in the nation.

Michigan comes out of the gate ranked No. 18, but faces a tough road test in an opener against Minnesota. The Wolverines will also host No. 14 Wisconsin and No. 8 Penn State before heading to No. 5 Ohio State for a highly-anticipated season finale.