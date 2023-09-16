How to Watch Michigan vs Bowling Green Game for Free

The Michigan Wolverines (2-0) will host the Bowling Green Falcons (1-1) on Saturday, September 16 in Ann Arbor.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Bowling Green vs Michigan live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Big Ten Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Bowling Green vs Michigan live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Big Ten Network is included in the “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle, which is just $31 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Bowling Green vs Michigan live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Bowling Green vs Michigan Preview

The Wolverines are off to their usual hot start, taking down East Carolina in the season opener, 30-3, before handing UNLV a 35-7 loss last week.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy keeps stacking strong games, going 22-25 for 278 yards and two scores in the win. Star running back Blake Corum added 80 yards and three scores on the ground, when wide receiver Roman Wilson hauled in four passes for 89 yards and two TDs in the team’s second straight convincing win.

“This year we’re trying to marry it up with a lot of early-on run calls as much as possible, just to kind of deceive the defense as much as possible,” McCarthy said. “The receivers are just getting open and the offensive line is blocking extremely well.”

McCarthy leads the NCAA in completion percentage (87.3%) and is fourth in pass efficiency (202.5). He has looked lights out so far, and he has scouts everywhere buzzing.

“The development you see is the development of J.J. McCarthy, of the receivers being on the same bandwidth and getting things done together,” Mike Hart, who served as acting head coach against UNLV, said. “It’s our goal to be 50/50 every game, and we’re going to do what works. J.J. is a confident kid right now.”

Michigan is also allowing a stingy 5.0 points and 232 total yards a game on defense.

As for Bowling Green, it is fresh from a 38-15 win over Eastern Illinois on September 9. Falcons quarterback Connor Bazelak had an impressive outing, completing 23 of 28 passing attempts for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Terion Stewart added 51 yards and two TDs in the win.

“We’ve watched the Michigan film,” Falcons head coach Scot Loeffler said. “They’re a playoff team. Coach Harbaugh and his staff, I really believe, have done a wonderful job recruiting some of the best talent that I’ve seen at Michigan. They’re super well-coached, they’re developed and, most importantly, they play the game the way it’s supposed to be played. They play with great effort and great technique. So, we’ve got our hands full. We look forward to the challenge. Super excited for our kids to go into that great stadium and compete versus a national championship type of team.”

The Wolverines enter this game on a 17-game winning streak at home. The Wolverines and the Falcons have met twice before, with Michigan winning both games. The Wolverines are favored by over 40 points in this one.