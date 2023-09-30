How to Watch Michigan vs Nebraska Live Stream for Free

The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines (4-0) head to Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 30 to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2) in a Big Ten showdown.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Michigan vs Nebraska Preview

The Wolverines are coming off a 31-7 win over Rutgers last weekend. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy went 15-of-21 for 214 yards and a touchdown, and running back Blake Corum did his thing again, rushing for 97 yards and two TDs on 21 carries. The Wolverines are averaging 31.8 points and over 405 total yards of offense a game.

On defense, Michigan allowed just 77 yards rushing (3.3 yards per rush), and Wolverines defensive back Mike Sainristil snagged a screen pass and returned it 71 yards for a score. Michigan has allowed a paltry 5.8 points a game so far this season, which is ranked No. 1 in the nation.

“They’re all excellent players,” Huskers head coach Matt Rhule said about the Michigan squad. “When you look at a team like Michigan, I think that you look at everybody that they have. You look at all the great backs that they have. Their quarterback is an excellent player and he can beat you with his feet. Just when you think you can overload the box, he can pull a zone read down. He can run a quarterback bounce play. He can spin it. It’s an excellent, excellent, excellent offense, put together with a great offensive line, great tight ends, great backs.”

On the other side, the Cornhuskers are fresh from a 28-14 win over Louisiana Tech last weekend. Nebraska’s dual-threat QB Heinrich Haarberg went 8-17 for 107 yards and a TD, also leading the team in rushing with 157 yards and a score on 19 carries. The Huskers defense also contributed in a big way, allowing just 46 rushing yards all game, while intercepting Louisiana Tech QB Jack Turner once.

Nebraska is surrendering just 46.3 yards rushing per game and 1.8 yards per attempt so far this season, so Corum will present a unique and difficult challenge.

“It’s a great formula. Stopping the run and being able to run the ball is a winning formula in football,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said about the Huskers. “We’re just going to have to play good. It will be a game of blocking, tackling, focusing on fundamentals, reads. Getting off blocks, defeating blocks, playing assignment, being in the right alignment, being in the right technique. A lot of focus on real football, fundamentals and technique.”

Michigan leads the all-time series against Nebraska, 7-4-1. These two teams last met in November of 2023, with the Wolverines winning handily, 34-3.