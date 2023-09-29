How to Watch Miss USA 2023 Live Stream for Free

The 72nd annual Miss USA pageant is set to take place at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada on Friday, September 29.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The show will be televised live on the CW, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CW (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Miss USA 2023 live or via DVR (if you record it) on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of the CW (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Miss USA 2023 live or via DVR (if you record it) on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Hulu With Live TV is the cheapest option that includes the CW live in most markets. It costs just $49.99 per month for your first three months, and also includes Disney+ and ESPN+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Miss USA 2023 live, on-demand or on DVR (if you record it) on the Hulu app or website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Miss USA 2023 Preview

There will be 51 contestants competing in the Miss USA competition this year, and they will all be judged in three areas: Interview, Swimsuit & Evening Gown. The personality, character, poise and confidence of each contestant will be evaluated by judges.

Judges for the competition this year include actress Vivica A. Fox, makeup artist Patrick Starr, fashion designer Nicole Miller and model and philanthropist Emina Cunmulaj Nazarian.

E! News’ Keltie Knight and Adrienne Baillon are slated to host.

“I am incredibly excited about the collaboration with The CW for the broadcast of the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants,” President and CEO of the Miss USA & Teen USA Organization Laylah Rose said. “We are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to present viewers with a modern and progressive approach to a 70-year-old tradition, and we’re looking forward to the moment when this year’s deserving champions are crowned.”

The winner will be crowned by current Miss USA, Morgan Romano.

Here’s a list of the women competing for Miss USA 2023:

Sophie Burzynski (Miss Alabama USA 2023)

Jordan Naylor (Miss Alaska USA 2023)

Rachel Russaw (Miss Georgia USA 2023)

Savannah Gankiewicz (Miss Hawaii USA 2023)

Hannah Menzner (Miss Idaho USA 2023)

Madalyne Kinnett (Miss Kentucky USA 2023)

Sylvia Masters (Miss Louisiana USA 2023)

Juliana Morehouse (Miss Maine USA 2023)

Annika Sharma (Miss Massachusetts USA 2023)

Mimi Wood (Miss Nebraska USA 2023)

Jordyn McKey (Miss North Carolina USA 2023)

Britney Lane (Miss New Hampshire USA 2023)

Derby Chukwudi (Miss New Jersey USA 2023)

Liv Walbeck (Miss Oklahoma USA 2023)

Manju Bangalore (Miss Oregon USA 2023)

Kirby Elizabeth Self (Miss South Carolina USA 2023)

Regan Ringler (Miss Tennessee USA 2023)

Jenna Howlett (Miss Vermont USA 2023)

Samantha Gallia (Miss Washington USA 2023)

Savena Mushinge (Miss Maryland USA 2023)

Sydney Russell (Miss Mississippi USA 2023)

Cassie Baloue (Miss District of Columbia USA 2023)

Jasmine Daniels (Miss Pennsylvania USA 2023)

Karla Aponte Roque (Miss Connecticut USA 2023)

Ashley Williams (Miss Virginia USA 2023)

Mackenzie Hinderberger (Miss Arkansas USA 2023)

Noa Mills (Miss Delaware USA 2023)

Alexis Loomans (Miss Wisconsin USA 2023)

Caroline Dixon (Miss Florida USA 2023)

Beck Bridger (Miss Wyoming USA 2023)

Madyson Rigg (Miss Montana USA 2023)

Autumn Black (Miss Missouri USA 2023)

Mackenzie Schutt (Miss Ohio USA 2023)

Haley Jordan (Miss Indiana USA 2023)

Arianna Lemus (Miss Colorado USA 2023)

Lluvia Alzate (Miss Texas USA 2023)

Noelia Voigt (Miss Utah USA 2023)

Josie Stephens (Miss Nevada USA 2023)

Grace Lynn Keller (Miss Iowa USA 2023)

Tianna Clark (Miss California USA 2023)

Haley Berger (Miss Kansas USA 2023)

Amber Hulse (Miss South Dakota USA 2023)

Monni Nyaribo (Miss North Dakota USA 2023)

Alexis Fagan-Williams (Miss Michigan USA 2023)

Nevaeh Harmon (Miss West Virginia USA 2023)

Bianca Wright (Miss New Mexico USA 2023)

Samantha Elliott (Miss Illinois USA 2023)

Candace Kanavel (Miss Arizona USA 2023)

Mary Malloy (Miss Rhode Island USA 2023)

Sarah Anderson (Miss Minnesota USA 2023)