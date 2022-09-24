How to Watch Montana State vs Eastern Washington Football Today

Montana State and Eastern Washington meet in a key Big Sky Conference matchup on Saturday, September 24.

Montana State vs Eastern Washington Preview

Fourth-ranked Montana State (2-1) and No. 15 Eastern Washington (1-1) meet in a game that could impact the Big Sky Conference champion this season.

MSU edged EWU last year, 23-20, in a big season for both teams. EWU’s high-powered offense came up short in the FCS playoffs, and MSU made it to the FCS title game before getting routed by North Dakota State.

This season, MSU got off to a 2-0 start with routs over McNeese State 40-17 and Morehead State 63-13. The Bobcats didn’t have the same answers in a 68-28 loss to Oregon State in Portland last week.

.@MarquiJohnson takes the kickoff 98 yards to the house for our first kickoff return touchdown since 2015! 🎥 @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/UTqXzgio5Y — Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 18, 2022

EWU, which won its opener in a squeaker against Tennessee State, 36-29, also comes into Saturday’s game looking to bounce back from a lopsided loss to an FBS team. Oregon throttled the Eagles 70-14 in Eugene on September 10.

“It’s a little harder after a loss, but sometimes when you let it marinate a little longer, you tend to be angrier and more excited for the next time you strap it up. We are excited to get after it,” EWU head coach Aaron Best said via KREM 2’s Andrew Quinn.

Gunner Talkington leads the Eagles offense with 435 yards passing and seven touchdowns versus two interceptions. He also has 82 yards rushing this season. Not bat for a quarterback trying to replace Eric Barriere, who threw for 13,809 career yards and 121 touchdowns.

“The loss of their quarterback is monumental,” MSU head coach Bren Vigen said via Skyline Sports’ Colter Nuanez. “I don’t know if you would say a generational player, but he was the player of the year in our division and he really made them go for a long time.”

Here's a look at the Gunner Talkington to Freddie Roberson TD! 12-yard completion to get the Eagles on the board on their first drive of the day.#GoEags #ProtectTheRed pic.twitter.com/s3HTxyjdH0 — EWU Football (@EWUFootball) March 27, 2021

EWU relies mainly on its passing game, and the Eagles spread the ball around as six different players have touchdown catches. Freddie Robinson leads EWU receivers with 124 yards and a touchdown on nine catches this season.

Defensively, Mitchell Johnson is a force up front for the Eagles. Johnson has two sacks and 12 tackles this season. Tre Weed can make plays in the defensive backfield. He also has an interception and five tackles this year.

Bobcats quarterback Tommy Mellott has 548 yards passing but just four touchdowns versus three interceptions this season. Mellott leads the ground game with 205 yards and a touchdown.

Fellow quarterback Sean Chambers leads the team in rushing touchdowns with seven, and he has 185 yards on the ground. Chambers also has two touchdown passes versus two interceptions.

Ravi Alston has been a go-to receiver for the Bobcats with 10 receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown. Willie Patterson leads the team in touchdown grabs with three.

Sebastian Valdez leads a tough Bobcats defense with 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a pass deflection, and nine tackles this year. The Eagles will also need to be wary of Bobcats linebacker Callahan O’Reilly, who has two interceptions and 13 tackles this year.