Where to Watch Idaho State vs Montana State Football 2022

Things don’t get much easier for 0-5 Idaho State on Saturday, as the struggling Bengals now get a matchup on the road against FCS No. 4 Montana State. The Bobcats are looking to keep pace atop the Big Sky, where they are off to an early 2-0 start.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Idaho State vs Montana State live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Idaho State vs Montana State live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Idaho State vs Montana State Preview

The Montana State Bobcats look to continue their 2-0 conference start against the winless Idaho State Bengals. But it won’t be a pushover victory; the Bengals played FCS-ranked No. 2 Montana tough a week ago and only lost 28-20.

But Montana State is coming off a big win over UC Davis. In his pre-game press conference for the Idaho State game, Montana State head coach Brent Vigen praised his team for making “a lot of big plays in that game … we were able to gain the momentum back and that was something that was lack[ing] certainly in game three, for us.”

He added, “I think we’re a team that is getting bbetter. We got a ways to go yet, but I feel good abouthte progress here five games in. We have an opportunity to play at home against Idaho State, homecoming. Another opportunity to test ourselves. Each week is its own game, its own opponent, its own set of circumstances. BUt we have to go into each week and prepare to become our very best and that’s what our guys started doing this morning.”

When asked about Montana State’s home-game winning streak — they’ve won 15 straight at home — Vigen praised the homefield advantage they get from the crowd.

“I know the crowd, the crowds that we get, the environment that our opponents have to play in is a part of it for sure. It is a hostile environment for an opponent, so I do think that helps us on each one of these game days,” said Vigen. “I would imagine, to some degree, our altitude does help us, especially when we can take a lead into the fourth quarter and be able to run it out. I think that’s when that makes sa difference. In particular, when we’re going fast on offense and get them tired down.”

He continued, “I think it’s a mark of a good team that you’re able to defend your home turf. Through my stretch here and the stretch that got that streak going, we’ve had good players and we’ve had a good team, so we certainly want to keep that going.”

Vigen also praised his quarterback Sean Chambers, who was named Big Sky offensive player of the week last week, but Vigen also said that it was a team effort.

“I’m excited for him … but he’d be the first one to say it was much bigger than his effort. A good chunk of his rushing yards, he was untouched. We had a couple really good blocks, good scheme drawn up by the offensive staff,” said Vigen.

The Idaho State vs Montana State game kicks off Saturday, October 8 at 4 p.m. Eastern time on Scripps and ESPN Plus.