How to Watch ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time’ Online

Instead of its usual show, the annual MTV Movie & TV Awards are doing a “Greatest of All Time” presentation with an eye toward returning in 2021 with an “epic weekend event.” The 2020 special airs Sunday, December 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 60 other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 40+ other channels via either the Sling Orange plus Comedy Extra bundle (41 channels) or the Sling Blue plus Comedy Extra bundle (54 channels). It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time’ Preview

Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the 2020 MTV Movie and TV Awards are going to honor “the biggest and best moments in film and TV from the 80s until now.” The show will feature performances by Sia and Steve Aoki with Travis Barker, with Jacob Bertrand, Neve Campbell, Sofia Carson, Sabrina Carpenter, Don Cheadle, Lily Collins, Robert Downey Jr., Chelsea Handler, Derek Hough, Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, David Spade, and Maddie Ziegler on hand to present the awards.

The honorees include Kevin Bacon, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell , Selma Blair, Chadwick Boseman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gal Gadot, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kevin Hart

Adam Sandler, Jason Segel, and William Zabka. The categories that will be presented are Greatest of All Time (GOAT) Scream Queen, GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock, GOAT: Dance Your Ass Off, GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up , GOAT: Comedy Giant, GOAT: Zero to Hero, GOAT: She-Ro, and GOAT: Dynamic Duo.

Boseman will be honored with a posthumous award as the Hero for the Ages, presented by his co-stars Downey Jr. and Cheadle. The honor is for a star “whose heroism onscreen was only surpassed by the true hero they were off-screen,” according to the MTV press release.

“It’s a one-night-only event where we’re honoring the greatest moments in movie and TV history, like greatest lip lock, the greatest scream queen, and the greatest comedy giant. It’s one night with the greatest stars, the greatest performances, and the greatest sneak peeks. It’s going to be greater than great and what’s greater than that? Literally nothing.” said Hudgens in a preview video.

The 2020 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Greatest of All Time premieres Sunday, December 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

READ NEXT: Christmas in Rockefeller Center 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online