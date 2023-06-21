How to Watch NBA Draft 2023 Without Cable

Victor Wembanyama will officially become a member of the San Antonio Spurs when the 2023 NBA Draft gets underway Thursday night, but the other 59 selections are still up in the air.

The first round of the draft (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN and ABC, while the second round will be on only ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 NBA Draft streaming live online:

NBA Draft 2023 Preview

The 2023 NBA Draft is getting more coverage than the draft has ever had before. The red carpet special kicks off at 5 p.m. Eastern on ESPN and streaming on the ESPN app, anchored by Cassidy Hubbarth, Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson. Then at 8 p.m. Eastern the first round begins. ESPN’s team includes Malika Andrews, Adrian Wojnarowski, Jay Bilas, JJ Redick, Bobby Marks, Andraya Carter and Monica McNutt. Over on ABC’s broadcast, which will include in-depth storytelling and features, the coverage is led by Kevin Negandhi and Stephen A. Smith.

ESPN Radio’s broadcast of the draft begins at 7 p.m. Eastern and is anchored by Alan Hanh, Mark Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo, Cory Alexander and Seth Greenberg. And finally, the Hoop Collective’s coverage will air on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and the ESPN app and is led by Christine Williamson, Brian Windhorst, Kirk Goldsberry, Kevin Pelton, King McClure and Trey Murphy III.

Basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama, who stands 7’5″, is generally considered the consensus No. 1 pick and will most likely be drafted by the San Antonio Spurs, who have the first pick in the draft. But he told ESPN in April before the order was known that there were no bad teams.

“I am not worried; there is no bad organization. I never tell myself I don’t like to go there. Every organization is so careful about their players that there’s no wrong destination,” said Wembanyama.

With Wembanyama being the consensus No. 1 pick, reporters asked Jay Bilas in a conference call what he thinks happens after Wembanyama gets drafted and he said it’s going to come down to Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller and he ultimately leaned toward Miller.

“The choice seems to be between Scoot Henderson of the G League who’s a really dynamic guard that can really get to the rim and create his own offense and ultra competitive. … He’s not figured out the shooting piece yet. He’s not a consistent perimeter shooter, but he’s got a ton of ability and his competitive nature is really impressive, especially at that age. He’s a hard charger,” said Bilas.

He continued, “Then the other choice would be Brandon Miller of Alabama, who’s 6’9″ and can really shoot it. He’s got deep range. He’s very athletic. He’s got range as a defender. He can switch out. He can protect the rim a little bit and challenge shots, but he can really score.”

Bilas said the question marks for Henderson are his shooting and maybe his size, then for Miller, the fact that he didn’t perform well in the NCAA tournament and has more of an injury issue.

Ultimately, Bilas said, “That’s a difficult decision. I would lean towards Miller because of the shooting. In a league that values shooting, he can really shoot it, and I think that’s the direction I would lean.”

The full first round order is as follows:

1. San Antonio Spurs

2. Charlotte Hornets

3. Portland Trail Blazers

4. Houston Rockets

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Orlando Magic

7. Indiana Pacers

8. Washington Wizards

9. Utah Jazz

10. Dallas Mavericks

11. Orlando Magic (via CHI)

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Toronto Raptors

14. New Orleans Pelicans

15. Atlanta Hawks

16. Utah Jazz (via MIN)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami Heat

19. Golden State Warriors

20. Houston Rockets (via LAC)

21. Brooklyn Nets (via PHX)

22. Brooklyn Nets

23. Portland Trail Blazers (via NY)

24. Sacramento Kings

25. Memphis Grizzlies

26. Indiana Pacers (via CLE

27. Charlotte Hornets (via DEN)

28. Utah Jazz (via PHI)

29. Indiana Pacers (via BOS)

30. LA Clippers (via MIL)

The 2023 NBA Draft airs Thursday, June 22 starting at 8 p.m. ET on both ABC and ESPN. The second round will air only on ESPN following the conclusion of the first round.