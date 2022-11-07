Where to Watch NC State vs Austin Peay Basketball 2022

The 2022-2023 NCAA men’s basketball season is kicking off this week and one of the marquee matchups is the Austin Peay Governors taking on the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch Austin Peay vs NC State:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Every game or event that is labeled as being on ‘ACC Network Extra’ (which is different from the regular ACC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will include hundreds of live college basketball games during the 2022-23 season, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Austin Peay vs NC State live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Austin Peay vs NC State live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch ACC Network Extra, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Austin Peay vs NC State live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ACC Network and ACC Network Extra, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Austin Peay vs NC State live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Austin Peay vs NC State live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Austin Peay vs NC State Preview

The North Carolina State Wolfpack is coming off a disappointing season in 2021-2022 when they finished last in the ACC conference, with an 11-21 overall record and a 4-16 conference record. The Austin Peay Governors, meanwhile, didn’t fare much better in the Ohio Valley Conference last season, earning a 12-17 overall record and an 8-10 record in the conference.

To kick off the 2022-2023 season, they are facing off and NC State hopes to get off to a good start with transfer guard Jarkel Joiner, who told Field Level Media that he’s excited to be at NC State.

“I love to talk, I love to communicate. This team is amazing to be around. I’m very vocal. I like talking and being communicative and learning from my teammates from day one was the goal,” said Joiner.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay center Elijah Hutchins-Everett said in a preseason press conference that his team is ready to play and he’s ready to pursue Player of the Year in their new conference, the Atlantic Sun Conference.

“My goals are to win Player of the Year, to at least be first-team all-conference,” Hutchins-Everett said, adding, “Just to go out there, play hard, give it our all, believe in each other, believe that we can do anything when we are together and there’s nothing that can get in our way if we believe in each other.”

Austin Peay head coach Nate James added that he’s excited to be a part of the Atlantic Sun conference.

“We’re excited to be a part of the ASun. We’ve had a great summer, working in preparation for the league, so obviously we want to go out and have a great start to the season and play the type and brand of ball that we’ve been working so hard to come across with our guys,” said James, adding, “It’s exciting to be a part of it. It’s extremely competitive from top to bottom and we just wanna showcase well in our first season … it’s extremely competitive league, well coached, I think it’s a league that anyone can win and we’re excited to come together and play hard and represent Austin Peay University. I would say the strength of the league and the strength of coaching is a big-tiem positive.”

The Austin Peay vs NC State game is Monday, November 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the ACC Network.