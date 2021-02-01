How to Watch NC State vs Louisville Women’s Basketball Online

One of the biggest showdowns in women’s college basketball takes place this weekend when the No. 1 Louisville Cardinals (16-0) host the No. 2 NC State Wolfpack (11-1) Monday.

NC State vs Louisville Preview

This game is finally taking place after being postponed last month due to COVID-19 complications. For the Wolfpack, a win is now far more paramount after dropping a heartbreaker in overtime to Virginia Tech this week. It was the first loss of the season for NC State.

Center Camille Hobby led the Wolfpack in scoring with 19 points, and she was just a board shy of a double-double with nine rebounds. Guard Raina Perez added 16 points and Jakia Brown Turner chipped in 15, but it wasn’t enough.

NC State shot 42 percent from the floor while also hitting just five of 19 attempts from downtown. “We struggled all day offensively,” Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore said after the game. “We just seemed to stand around a lot and we wanted to run, get some transition going. We just couldn’t do it for whatever reason. It didn’t happen. We were fortunate to get it into overtime and have another chance.”

In OT, things fell apart for NC State, as the team was outscored by Virginia Tech, 26-14. “We just didn’t get it done,” Moore added. “I’ve got to figure out a way to help our players maybe get better looks and stress a little bit more about how important rebounding and having urgency is.”

It won’t get any easier against an undefeated Cardinals squad. Louisville is fresh from a 79-68 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels Thursday, and it was yet another impressive team effort. Six players scored in double figures for the Cardinals, led by forward Olivia Cochran, who had 17 points and seven rebounds, along with an impressive three-point shot just before halftime. Liz Dixon, Dana Evans and Kianna Smith also added 13 points apiece in the victory.

“I’m getting more in the groove and in the mix of things and how we play,” Cochran, who is settling in during her freshman season, told the Courier Journal. “Just like when we move the ball around and get each other looks, I feel like everybody gets great shots and play as a team.”

“Just really pleased with how we played as a whole from the beginning. When we play like that (early on) we are hard to beat,” Louisville head coach Jeff Walz added. “When we play like that, we’re a pretty darn good basketball team. We’re as good as anybody in the country.”

The Wolfpack beat former No. 1 South Carolina earlier this season, but Louisville will provide a more unique challenge. The Cards are averaging 82.5 points per game, which is tops in the ACC. They’re also stingy on defense, giving up just 60.8 points a game, third-best in the conference. The Wolfpack are scoring 81.8 points a game while surrendering 63.1 points per contest, though, so this should be a battle to the very end.