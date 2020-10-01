Where to Watch Central Arkansas vs NDSU Football

In what will be their only football game this fall, North Dakota State and elite NFL prospect Trey Lance will host the Central Arkansas Bears at the Fargodome on Saturday, October 3.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on national TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Central Arkansas vs North Dakota State live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch NDSU Football on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has live college football (select MVFC, Big 12, AAC, Conference USA and Sun Belt games) and dozens of other sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Central Arkansas vs North Dakota State live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Central Arkansas vs NDSU Football Preview

North Dakota State fans might never see star quarterback Trey Lance take the field in a Bison uniform again after Saturday.

Like most FCS leagues, the Missouri Valley Conference postponed its season due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the conference is allowing each of its teams to play one nonconference game in the fall.

Lance, a redshirt sophomore, would be one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2021 draft class should he decide to depart for the professional ranks.

“The No. 1 thing I can tell you and can tell our fans is that we’ve tried to give Trey as much input and information to him and his family as possible so that when the decision is made they can feel comfortable with it,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said Monday, according to InForum. “But regardless I am going to continue to support that young man. He’s been an outstanding Bison.”

Last season, Lance’s first as a starter, he led the Bison to their third consecutive FCS national title. Across 16 games, he completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns without an interception, adding 1,100 yards and 14 scores with his legs.

“I don’t know yet,” Lance said Monday regarding whether he’ll be with the Bison next season, per InForum. “I’ll talk to my family after the game and everything like that. I’m not going to let anything take away from the guys here. After the game on Saturday I’m sure I’ll get the same questions. I’m not going to have an answer for you then, either.”

The Bears, meanwhile, have already played three games; they have six more on the docket after Saturday’s matchup.

Their last time out, Central Arkansas erased a 13-point third-quarter deficit to best the Missouri State Bears 27-20 at home.

Quarterback Breylin Smith got the comeback started with a 7-yard touchdown pass to wideout Tyler Hudson late in the third, then the Bears got two scores without their offense in the fourth: Linebacker Dre Matthews returned a fumble 30 yards for a score, then Hudson hit pay dirt on a 57-yard punt return.

“Our guys believed,” Central Arkansas head coach Nathan Brown said, according to the Log Cabin Democrat. “You look up and down the sideline, you don’t see long faces. You don’t see guys with their feelings hurting.”

He added: “I think Breylin has poise at quarterback and that helps too. I think we have a lot of older guys on defense, they have poise. They have been on the field the last possession of games to win it a lot and that’s what they did here.”