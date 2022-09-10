Where to Watch North Dakota State vs NC A&T Game Today

FCS No. 1 North Dakota State takes on North Carolina A&T at home on Saturday afternoon.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on ABC North Dakota, but anyone in the US can watch North Carolina A&T vs North Dakota State live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch North Carolina A&T vs North Dakota State live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

NC A&T vs NDSU Preview

The North Dakota State Bison are welcoming a new opponent in the first-ever game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on September 10. The Bison won their opener a week ago, while the Aggies lost theirs.

In a pre-game press conference (via InForum), North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz said that they’re excited to take on North Carolina A&T for the first time.

“First time we’ve ever faced them and the first time I’ve ever seen them,” Entz said. “Talented group. They have some skill kids offensively, big long receivers. That’s one of the exciting things about this season is we have some different people on the docket and a couple of different people coming to the dome this year.”

In his pre-season media day press conference (via Valley News Live), Entz added that they have to be planning for several opponents they have never faced before.

“We put a lot of offense and defense in fall camp that isn’t necessarily for game one. The retention is for our players that we may bring back for game three, four, five, six. Maybe game eleven,” said Entz, adding, “Three new opponents that we have not played, none of these players have ever played, and so that to me is exciting. But never pinpointing anybody.”

In his own press conference (via 247 Sports), North Carolina A&T head coach Sam Washington said that the word of the season for them is “discipline.”

“Discipline. That’s going to be the ultimate word for this football team. We have to do things the right way,” stated Coach Washington, adding, “Get back to into the tempo and the flow of things. That’s very important. Getting the fundamentals, that first step, right. Stance. Start. Alignment. We say alignment and assignment is key. So we’ve got to be able to get lined up properly and take that first step.”

Washington also told HBCU Sports that the Big South is no joke and he hopes to have a better showing than last year’s 5-6 season.

“It’s a conference you got to be prepared to play every week,” he said. “Everybody is very talented, capable of beating you on a weekly basis. So I enjoyed that. You know, you had to stay at the top of your game. You know from start to finish and from beginning to end. I enjoyed that.”