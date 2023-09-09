How to Watch Nebraska vs Colorado Game for Free

The No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1) at Folsom Field in Boulder on Saturday, September 9.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Nebraska vs Colorado Preview

The Buffaloes are coming off an exhilarating 45-42 upset win at TCU last weekend. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders had an incredible first game as a Power 5 player, going 38-47 for 510 passing yards and five touchdowns.

“I’ve learned the serious nature of this rivalry, and I’m embracing it 100%,” Sanders said Tuesday. “This is personal. That’s the message of the week. This is personal.”

“Colorado, we don’t like Nebraska,” Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders said. “That’s just what it is. We’ve just got to focus on that, ‘ok cool, we don’t like Nebraska.’ But that’s not really going to change the preparation or anything like that. We prepare like nobody likes us, because we know we’re going to get everybody’s best game. It’s just another thing on top, just a little bit more motivation.”

On the other side, the Cornhuskers are coming off a disappointing 13-10 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Nebraska QB Jeff Sims went 11-19 for 114 yards and a touchdown, also tossing three interceptions and gaining 91 yards on the ground.

As a team, Nebraska committed four turnovers, which ultimately cost them the game. They’ll have to play mistake-free football in this one if they want a shot at beating Coach Prime and company.

“He’s won in everything he’s done in football,” Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said. “He’s won as a player. He’s won as a coach. Everyone thinks — not me — this is a big show. His poster was on people’s walls when he was a player because he is one of the most hard working players who played the game. Why would we think his team would not be the same?

“I think for us, it’s converting third downs and not turning the ball over,” Rhule said about what is team has to correct moving forward. “When you have four turnovers, you’re going to have less plays, obviously. And then on defense, challenge those guys to be good on defense.”

Nebraska leads the all-time series against Colorado, 49-20-2. The Buffaloes have won the most recent matchup, however, taking home a 34-31 win in 2019, and they’re the clear favorites to win here.

Here’s a look at the injury report for both teams heading into the game:

Colorado: TE Caleb Fauria – Questionable, RB Alton McCaskill IV – Questionable, TE Louis Passarello – Out

Nebraska: LB Jimari Butler — Questionable, LB Nick Henrich — Questionable