How to Watch Nets Games Without Cable

Now hopefully at full strength, the Brooklyn Nets look to have a big season in 2022-23.

If you live in the Nets market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and includes YES Network.

If you live out of the Nets market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Nets games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Nets Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in every one, while YES Network (local markets) and NBA TV are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Nets games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Nets Market

Note: TNT isn’t available on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (this is necessary for watching out-of-market games) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch out-of-market Nets games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch out-of-market Nets games live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch out-of-market Nets games live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Nets Season Preview 2022-23

The Brooklyn Nets could make a deep postseason run with a healthy lineup led by stars Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons. Whether or not all three stay healthy and play a whole season together could decide this squad’s outcome.

“I think they’ll have a certain element of cohesion out of the gates,” Nets head coach Steve Nash said via ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “Because they’re all really good basketball players, but hopefully it’s something that evolves. And they can continue to find ways to make each other better. I think that’s the beauty, that they actually fit really well together, but it may take time.”

“But out of the gates, they’re still three great basketball players who I think are excited to play together and will make things happen immediately,” Nash added. “But let’s hope that there’s a constant growth as well.”

Brooklyn obtained Simmons for James Harden in a trade last season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons never saw the court amid health issues. Irving stayed on board after working out is contract, and Durant stayed amid trade speculation. Off-court issues aside, Durant and Irving haven’t played full seasons in recent years.

“I think for Ben a lot of it is not just the understanding, it’s the reps,” Nash said per ESPN’s Freidell. “He hasn’t played for a long time. He’s coming off of back surgery, so I think there’s some periods of indecision and confidence that he has to gain from playing. All of us do. We can’t take that much time off, join a new group and just figure it out Day 1, so he needs time.”

All three together a full-strength makes a for a deadly trio. Irving averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.4 steals in 29 games last season. Durant posted 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 55 contests. Simmons, who never took the court last season for the 76ers or Nets, averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals for 58 games in in the 2020-2021 season with the Sixers.

Brooklyn added Edmond Sumner, Markieff Morris, Royce O’Neale, and Yuta Wantanabe in the offseason, which could bolster the lineup around the big three. O’Neale, who averaged 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds for Utah last season, could give the Nets a scoring and rebounding threat off the bench. Sumner and Morris likewise could provide a scoring punch, and both of them averaged 7.5 points or better for their respective squads last season. Wantanabe adds some depth following his 4.3-point and 2.4-rebound averages last season for Toronto.