How to Watch NFL Playoffs Without Cable 2021

The 2020 NFL playoffs kick off this weekend with a slate of six games that each promise to pack a punch.

All playoff games will be televised on either CBS, Fox, NBC or ESPN, while some will have alternate broadcasts, such as the Bears vs Saints (CBS and Nickelodeon) and the Ravens vs Titans (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, Freeform).

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every NFL playoff game online:

Note: CBS, Fox and NBC are live in most markets, including every NFL city

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, Nickelodeon, Freeform, NFL Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every NFL playoff game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch certain games (depending on the channel) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, Freeform and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every NFL playoff game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch CBS games, including the Super Bowl, live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the CBS games, including the Super Bowl, live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

The wild-card game between the Ravens and Titans will have several special broadcasts, including Between the Lines, which will feature Laura Rutledge, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears, among other guests. The broadcast will include “analysis, analytics and odds discussion … presented in a casual, conversational format than a traditional telecast.”

Anyone in the US can watch this broadcast live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ is a streaming service that has hundreds of exclusive live sports (college basketball, college football, UFC, international soccer, etc.), every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the Ravens vs Titans ‘Between the Lines’ broadcast live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Chargers vs Bengals live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

NFL Playoffs 2021 Preview

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have secured the AFC’s top seed, while likely MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have secured the top seed in the NFC. Both teams will rest this weekend, each earning the lone bye of their division.

Here’s a look at the games slated to take place during Wild Card Weekend:

AFC Games:

No. 7 seed Indianapolis Colts (11-5) at No. 2 seed Bills (13-3) (Saturday)

Josh Allen and the Bills will take on Philip Rivers and the Colts in one of the weekend’s more intriguing games. It will be the second playoff game of Allen’s career, and it could mark the final game for Rivers, who has admitted his 17-year career could possibly end after this season. One of the game’s key matchups to watch will be Colts corner Xavier Rhodes on Bills wideout Stefon Diggs, who the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535). The Bills are 6.5 favorites at home.

No. 5 seed Baltimore Ravens (11-5) at No. 4 seed Tennessee Titans (11-5) (Sunday)

Ryan Tannehill and Lamar Jackson will meet in the playoffs yet again. The Titans went into Baltimore last postseason and came away with a 28-12 victory, and now, Jackson and company will be the visitors. The Ravens enter this game on a five-game winning streak, and they’ll have their hands full on defense against NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry, who gained 2,027 yards on the ground this season. Henry averaged 5.4 yards per carry, and he’ll be facing a Baltimore defense that was 8th against the run, allowing 108.8 yards per game on the ground.

No. 6 seed Cleveland Browns (11-5) at No. 3 seed Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) (Sunday)

It’ll be the battle-hardened veteran versus the young up-and-comer when Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers take on Baker Mayfield and the Browns. Under first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski Cleveland is making its first playoff appearance, but after a positive COVID-19 test, Stefanski will miss the team’s first postseason game since 2002. How much the coach’s absence affects Mayfield, who will be making his playoff debut, could be a key factor in this game.

NFC Games:

No. 6 seed Los Angeles Rams (10-6) at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks (12-4) (Saturday)

These two NFC West rivals spit their season series, with each team winning at home. The Rams may still be without starting quarterback Jared Goff, who is still recovering from a broken thumb. Head coach Sean McVay won’t reveal whether backup John Wolford will make his second career start until game time, but this game should come down to whether LA’s dominant defense can contain Russell Wilson. Led by Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, the Rams are in the top three in every major defensive category, ranking No. 1 in most, including total defense. If they can contain Wilson, it may not matter who is under center.

No. 5 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) at No. 4 seed Washington Football Team (7-9) (Saturday)

Tom Brady is back in the postseason, and he’ll be facing the No. 2 overall defense in the league in Washington. Led on defense by rookie pass rusher Chase Young and on offense by veteran quarterback Alex Smith, Washington snuck into the playoffs after securing the NFC East crown last week. Smith’s recovery from the leg injury that almost ended his career and his subsequent starting role has been one of the best stories in the league so far, and going up against the likes of Brady creates the ultimate David vs Goliath scenario that should make this one of the weekend’s most fascinating contests.

No. 7 Chicago Bears (8-8) at No. 2 New Orleans Saints (12-4) (Sunday)

The Bears took the Saints to overtime when these two teams met during the regular season, and New Orleans won, 26-23. Nick Foles was under center for Chicago then, but that won’t be the case here, as Mitch Trubisky is back under center. Trubisky’s mobility, along with running back David Montgomery’s recent success (he has 598 yards and eight total touchdowns in his last six games) will have to be held in check by the Saints if they want to avoid an upset. Brees hasn’t been able to throw the ball downfield as well as he used to, but he should be able to take advantage of a banged-up Bears defense that will likely be without starting linebacker Roquan Smith.