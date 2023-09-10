How to Watch NFL RedZone Live Stream for Free

The 2023 NFL season is here, and that means it’s once again time to figure out how to watch NFL RedZone.

Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NFL RedZone for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of NFL RedZone and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main “Pro” package plus the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included in a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch NFL RedZone live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can choose any of the four main packages that DirecTV Stream offers, but you’ll need to include the “DIRECTV Sports Pack” add-on for NFL RedZone. Fortunately, you can include any package and any add-on with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch NFL RedZone live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is your cheapest option. NFL Rezone is included in either the “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle, which is just $31 for your first month:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch NFL RedZone live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch NFL RedZone live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

NFL 2023 Season Preview

The 2023 NFL season is finally here, with all 32 teams playing for the same thing: the Lombardi Trophy. As always, there promises to be intriguing storylines, exciting young upstarts and surprising contenders to monitor all season.

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the league’s 57th Super Bowl, and the Chiefs are looking to repeat, but it won’t be easy.

Other contenders this year in the AFC include the Buffalo Bills, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. Contenders to win it all in the NFC other than Philadelphia include the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys and the upstart Detroit Lions, who are fresh from beating the defending champion Chiefs at Arrowhead in the first game of the season on Thursday Night Football.

“The AFC is clearly flush with talent, so much so that four or five quality squads might be sitting home when the playoffs start,”Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com wrote. “The NFC isn’t as loaded, but it houses two of the best teams in the entire league (Philadelphia and San Francisco), along with plenty of compelling storylines.”

One division in the AFC to keep an eye on is the AFC East, with Aaron Rodgers now leading the way for the New York Jets. The Bills are the favorites to win it again, but the Jets are expected to challenge them, and both the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins could threaten, too.

The Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans all have rookie quarterbacks leading the way, which could lead to surprises, disappointment or difficult growing pains. There will also be plenty of firsts. For the first time, the NFL will have a game on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

“This feels like the sort of year where, when the regular season ends, we might have a handful of very legitimate MVP candidates,” NFL insider Albert Breer wrote. “And that’s because the AFC is loaded (and the NFC is at least pretty balanced), and we’ll have teams knocking one another off, so the leader should be a moving target. Which, naturally, will lead into a playoffs when a handful of teams from the AFC alone are capable of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in Las Vegas.”