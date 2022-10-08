How to Watch North Dakota vs Youngstown Football Game

North Dakota takes on Youngstown State in Missouri Valley Football Conference action on Saturday, October 8.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch North Dakota vs Youngstown State live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch North Dakota vs Youngstown State live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

North Dakota vs Youngstown State Preview

Both North Dakota and Youngstown State look to gain better footing in the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Saturday.

UND (3-2) visits the Penguins (2-2) after picking up a home win the week before.

“We seem to have a lot of energy when we play at home, there’s no doubt,” UND coach Bubba Schweigert said via Tom Miller of the Grand Forks Herald. “We have to figure out how to play with that energy on the road.”

“We have to figure out a way to be at a better emotional level, especially early in the game,” Schweigert added. “Playing catch-up is not the way you want to play this game. You want to play downhill and aggressive and play from the front and that really helps you on the road.”

Youngstown State has some strengths on offense that could challenge UND. Penguins quarterbacks Demaeatric Crenshaw and Mitch Davidson have both seen time under center. Crenshaw has taken most of the snaps with 538 yards passing and five touchdowns versus two interceptions. Bryce Oliver is a quality receiver with 15 catches for 185 yards and two touchdowns. The key YSU lies in handling UND’s defensive front.

“They have a lot of movement with their defensive front seven,” YSU head coach Doug Phillips said via Joel Whetzel of The Tribune Chronicle. “They blitz, they come from all over the place, and they play hard.:

Penguins running back Jaleel McLaughlin causes trouble on the ground. He has 518 yards and four touchdowns this season, and that includes a 150-yard performance at North Dakota State last week.

“We have a group who knows what it takes to win on the road, it’s just a matter of making it happen. If you can win those (road) games, it really propels your season,” UND wide receiver Jack Wright said via the Grand Forks Herald.

UND has a quality running back in Tyler Hoosman. He has 442 yards and five touchdowns this season.

“He’s a physical back,” YSU linebacker Greg Benton Jr. said via the Tirbune Chronicle.”He runs behind his pads, and he’s definitely a good player. They’re utilizing him the same as they did at UNI. He’s a good back, so we have to put a body on him and no arm tackles.”