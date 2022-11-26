Where to Watch North Dakota vs Weber State Playoff Game Today

North Dakota faces Weber State in FCS playoff action on Saturday, November 26.

North Dakota vs Weber State Preview

North Dakota (7-4) squeaked into the FCS playoff field to face Weber State (9-2) on Saturday in Utah.

UND hasn’t ever won on the road in the FCS playoffs, and Weber State has been tough at home with a 5-1 mark at home in the regular season. The lone loss came by three points to an unbeaten Sacramento State squad. Weber State also has a 4-1 record against UND all time.

The Wildcats ended the regular season on a high note with a 33-31 win at Northern Arizona on November 19. Weber State’s notabl wins include Montana, Eastern Washington, Cal-Davis, and FBS Utah State. Despite Weber State’s success the FCS playoff committee didn’t award the Wildcats with one of the top eight seeds.

“Absolutely, there was disappointment,” Weber State head coach Jay Hill said via KSL.com. “When you think you’re gonna get a seed and you don’t, there’s no way to hide it. And I’m OK with kids saying, ‘You know what? We’re a little disappointed, we thought we were gonna be seeded and maybe have a bye, go home for Thanksgiving and all that stuff,’ but that’s not the reality of what happened.

“So now you gotta be tough, now you gotta rebound, now you gotta execute. We’ve got a very, very good North Dakota team that has all our respect and attention right now, and we’ve gotta go win a game.”

UND opened its season with a tough road game at FBS Nebraska and stuck with the Cornhuskers until later in the second half amid a 38-17 loss. The Fighting Hawks also gave FCS top seed South Dakota State a tough game in October before falling 49-35.

Weber State will need to slow down a UND offense that puts up 30.3 ponits per game. The Wildcats hold teams to 18.27 ponts per contest.

“Coach [Bubba] Schweigert’s one of the guys I have the most respect for,” Hill said via KSL.com. “I love his teams and the way they play. They’re super tough, they make you stop the run — they’re dang good at stopping the run. They find creative ways of getting the ball down the field.

“Bottom line: They’re very sound. Offense, defense, special teams, super sound — well coached. They play with great technique. You’ve gotta be tough to beat them; if you’re not tough, you don’t have a shot. Tons of respect for coach Schweigert and all that his teams do.”