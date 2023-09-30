How to Watch Notre Dame vs Duke Football for Free

The No. 11 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) head to Wallace Wade Stadium to take on the No. 17 ranked Duke Blue Devils (4-0) on Saturday, September 30.

Notre Dame vs Duke Preview

Notre Dame is fresh from a heartbreaking 17-14 loss to the No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes last weekend. After getting shut out in the first half, the Irish came back in the second half, but it wasn’t enough. Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman went 17-25 for 175 yards and a score, leading the offense to 351 total yards.

It was a close, hard-fought game on both sides, but ultimately, Notre Dame’s defense surrendered the deciding score in the game’s final seconds.

On the other side, Duke is coming off a 41-7 win over the Connecticut Huskies last week. Blue Devils QB Riley Leonard had another solid day, completing 23-of-34 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown, also rushing for a score, while wide receiver Jordan Moore caught eight passes for 86 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

On defense, Duke allowed 203 total yards and 3.1 yards per play against UConn. The Blue Devils did have eight penalties in the win, though, so that could be something to watch in this game.

“The thing that you respect is how hard they play,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said about Duke. “They’re aggressive. They play extremely hard and they’re sound. They’re not exotic. They don’t do crazy things on defense, but they play fast and they play hard and they tackle well. I have a lot of respect for him as a football coach and the defenses he’s been a part of. It will be a great challenge for our offense on Saturday.”

Another thing to monitor will be how Hartman looks against a staunch Duke defense that is giving up just 8.8 points a game, which is ranked fourth in the nation.

“We’re very familiar with Sam and who he is as a quarterback and what he’s capable of doing,” Duke head coach Mike Elko said about Hartman. “We have nothing but respect for how he plays the game, and he certainly has elevated his game as he’s gotten into a new offense and become a leader of that program. They have skill kids all over the place that are tall and can run and make plays. It’s going to be a challenge on offense for us to go out there and match what they’re capable of.”

Notre Dame leads the all-time series against Duke, 5-2.