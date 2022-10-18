How to Watch Nuggets Games Online Without Cable

With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. returning from injury to rejoin reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets have legitimate title aspirations in 2022-23.

If you live in the Nuggets market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and has Altitude Sports (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and NBA TV.

If you live out of the Nuggets market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Nuggets games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Nuggets Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in every one, while Altitude Sports (local markets) and NBA TV are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Nuggets games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of Altitude Sports (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (watch every single out-of-market NBA game) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Nuggets games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can watch a live stream of Altitude Sports (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Nuggets games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

If You’re Out of the Nuggets Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch out-of-market Nuggets games live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch out-of-market Nuggets games live on the NBA app or NBA website

Nuggets Season Preview 2022-23

The Denver Nuggets are coming off of a season that was filled with injuries. Despite that, the team jumped on two-time MVP Nikola Jokic’s back and still managed to make the playoffs with a 48-34 record, finishing sixth in the Western Conference.

The good news is the Nuggets are expected to be back at full health this season as Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are expected to return. The last time we saw Murray during the 2020-21 season he averaged 21.2 points and 4.8 assists while shooting 40.8% from three.

Porter played in nine games last season and averaged 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds, but when he was healthy during the 2020-21 season he averaged 19.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

With the injuries last season, young players like Bones Hyland and even veteran Will Barton got chances to step up. In his rookie season, Hyland averaged 10.1 points and 2.8 assists. Barton had one of the best seasons of his career averaging 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

During the offseason, the team also added a couple of veterans in Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Ish Smith that could make an impact. With the Nets last season Brown averaged 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game.

KCP is coming off of a bounce-back season with the Wizards as he averaged 13.2 points while shooting 39% from three. Smith will give the Nuggets some extra depth at point guard and is capable of being a spark off the bench when needed.

The Nuggets also bring back impact veterans like Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green who had nice seasons last year. Gordon averaged 15.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in 75 games last season. Green gave the team 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game last season.

With the Nuggets getting healthy and the additional pieces that they’ve added they could be one of the deepest teams in the league this season. With all of that factored in Denver could be a prime candidate to make a jump up the Western Conference standings this season.

Not that it will be easy as the west is crowded with the Warriors, Clippers, Suns, Mavericks, and Grizzlies all coming back at full strength. Despite that, the Nuggets will certainly be a team to watch this season.