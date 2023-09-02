How to Watch Ohio State vs IU Football Game for Free

Big Ten football is back, as the Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) head to Memorial Stadium in Bloomington to take on the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel live via the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel with a free trial:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Ohio State vs Indiana live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Ohio State vs Indiana live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Ohio State vs Indiana live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Ohio State vs Indiana live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Ohio State vs IU Football 2023 Preview

After falling to Georgia in the 2022 College Football Playoff semifinals, the Buckeyes are looking to win their first National Championship under head coach Ryan Day. Last season, with an offense led by quarterback CJ Stroud, the Buckeyes were ranked second in the nation in scoring, averaging 44.2 points per game. The defense was solid, as well, allowing 21.0 points a game.

Stroud was taken in the first round of the NFL draft, however, and Ohio State will likely play both Kyle McCord and Devin Brown at quarterback in this one, with the best performer potentially winning the starting job moving forward.

“They’re going to have a new quarterback, whoever it might be, and I’m sure we’re expecting to see them both,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “To be able to adapt to that … It’s preparation. It’s confidence. It’s playing at a high level of, you know what, they make a play, we’ve got to flush it and play the next play. We make a play ourselves, we’ve got to flush it and play the next play.”

When these two teams met last year, the Buckeyes cleaned house, winning 56-14. The Buckeyes haven’t lost to the Hoosiers since 1988, winning 27 straight games, but Day isn’t about to overlook Indiana.

“They have a very different team than they did last year,” Day said about the Hoosiers. “We’ve been in dog fights with them before, and they’re very well-coached. So we have to do a great job adjusting to some of the big changes they’ve made on both sides of the ball. It’s hard [for us] to figure out how [Indiana] is going to look when you have so many new faces.”

The Hoosiers finished with a disappointing 4-8 record last season, going 2-7 in the Big Ten Conference. Indiana averaged 23.3 points a game on offense and allowed just under 34 points per game on defense, a big reason the squad lost as many games as it did. It won’t be an easy start out of the gate, facing an Ohio State team that is ready to go.

“We have to go win this game,” Day said. “It’s a road game. It’s a conference game against a very well-coached team. I’ve got a lot of respect for Tom Allen and the way he does things, so this is going to be a real test for our team this early on in the season.”

Television announcers slated to call the game are Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analysis) and Jenny Dell (sideline).