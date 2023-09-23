How to Watch Ohio State vs Notre Dame Game for Free

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) will head to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) on Saturday, September 23.

Ohio State vs Notre Dame Preview

The Buckeyes haven’t been the powerhouse they have been in previous seasons, beating Indiana, Youngstown State and Western Kentucky so far this season. Notre Dame will be Ohio State’s toughest test yet. The Buckeyes are averaging over 40 points a game on offense, while allowing a measly 6.7 points a game on the defensive side.

Heading into this matchup, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day says his team’s mindset is going to be an aggressive one.

“We’re gonna let it rip. I think it’s critical,” Day said. “That’s got to be our mentality. We have to go into this environment and embrace it and go get it. Go as hard as we possibly can and not look up at the scoreboard until the fourth quarter.”

On the other side, Notre Dame has looked impressive through four games behind new QB Sam Hartman. The Irish have scored at least 41 points in all three games, most recently handing Central Michigan a 41-17 loss last week.

Hartman finished with 330 yards passing and four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing), and he had help from running back Audric Estimé, who finished with a career-high 176 yards on 20 carries, also scoring a touchdown.

Hartman and the Notre Dame offense will face what will easily be their toughest challenge yet, against a Buckeyes defense that is allowing 223.7 total yards a game.

“You build up in these first few games to figure out where you are going into this game and you go from there,” Day added. “I think we got some confidence going into this game. We’ve got a rhythm.”

“It’s a clash of two football greats that, growing up, you kind of think about and look at those games — Ohio State and all those other big games — would be cool to play in,” Hartman said about this matchup. “To shy away from that is foolish.”

Both teams are entering this game with doubters, so emerging the victor would likely silence them.