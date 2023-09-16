How to Watch Ohio State vs Western Kentucky Game for Free

The No. 6 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) will host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) on Saturday, September 16 in Columbus.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch WKU vs Ohio State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch WKU vs Ohio State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch WKU vs Ohio State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

WKU vs Ohio State Preview

The Buckeyes are fresh from a 35-7 win over Youngstown State last weekend. Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord went 14-20 for 258 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who also had 160 yards receiving on seven catches.

McCord has since officially been named Ohio State’s starting quarterback, and he’s being tasked with improving in short yardage situations when possible.

“We’ve found ourselves this year so far in some 3rd-and-2s and 3rd-and-3s that we haven’t converted on offense,” OSU head coach Ryan Day said. “We’ve got to get it fixed. We’ve got to do a better job of that. We’ve just been in some situations where we haven’t executed very well. We expect to. 3rd-and-long, 3rd-and-extra-long, different story. But 3rd-and-medium, 3rd-and-short, we’ve got to keep drives going.”

The Buckeyes have been doing just fine on defense, though, allowing just 10 total points over two games, which is second in the the nation.

On the other side, Western Kentucky has looked good and its first two games of the season, handing South Florida a 41-24 opening loss before handily defeating Houston Christian, 52-22. Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed played lights out, completing 27 of 33 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns, while wide receiver Easton Messer catches for 116 yards in a touchdown in the win.

“I’m really proud of the way our team held together through a lot of adversity,” fifth-year WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “We got down but we didn’t stay down, and I was impressed by the way we responded as a football team. We never wavered — we hung in there and did the things we needed to do at the end to win the game. At the same time, we have a lot of things to correct, a lot of areas that we need to improve in. With the challenges we have in front of us on our schedule, we need to get a lot better as a football team. We’ll be working hard every day to do just that.”

On defense, WKU forced three Houston Christian turnovers in another solid effort from the unit. Western Kentucky is allowing 23.0 points a game over two games, but the defense is also giving up 264.5 hards a game on the ground, which is a definite concern heading into this game.

This will be the first ever meeting between Western Kentucky and Ohio State.