Where to Watch Oklahoma State vs Oakland Basketball

The Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball team will host the Oakland Grizzlies at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time)

Oakland vs Oklahoma State Preview

The Cowboys edged the Marquette Golden Eagles 70-62 on the road on Tuesday to improve to 3-0 on the year. They trailed 35-32 at the midway break.

“I saw a gritty response,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton said, according to 247Sports. “As a coach this time of year you don’t really know your team that well. You don’t know because you haven’t really been through anything. Haven’t really faced any adversity, everybody’s playing all the minutes that they expect to play, getting all the shots, scoring all the points. We played a real-big, high-level team today on the road and we got down. To see the way we responded, didn’t flinch, didn’t point fingers, coming more together.”

Cowboys guard Cade Cunningham, the lone freshman named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, scored 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting to go with 6 rebounds, a trio of steals and a block.

Fellow Cowboys freshman guard Rondell Walker, who hails from Midwest City, OK, came off the bench to put up a team-high 16 points, shooting 4-of-9 from the field and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.

“He’s not just a jump-shooter, he’s not just a defender, he’s a really good basketball player,” Boynton said of Walker, per 247Sports, “and I’m proud of his development and I’m proud he understands that he has a great opportunity in front of him to play for his home-state school and represent the way he’s doing. I hope all the kids in Oklahoma are looking at him seeing what they could do at Oklahoma State.”

Bryce Williams, a senior guard playing in his first season with the Cowboys after transferring from Ole Miss, added 13 points, 4 assists and 4 steals off the bench.

“We know what he’s capable of, so what he did tonight is what he’s capable of doing,” Boynton said of Williams, per 247Sports. “He’s a guy who can come in and get 15 points off the bench, he can disrupt the game defensive, he can be a big weapon as we move forward this season.”

Fives games into their season, the Grizzlies are still searching for their first victory. They visited the Purdue Boilermakers on Tuesday and got thrashed 93-50.

Junior guard Jalen Moore, who transferred from Olney Central College in Illinois over the offseason, was the only Grizzly to score in double figures, dropping 14 points to go with 7 assists and 4 steals.

Eight days after the tilt with the Cowboys, Oakland will visit East Lansing to square off with the Michigan State Spartans, presently ranked No. 8 in the AP poll.

“It ain’t getting any easier. Oklahoma State and Michigan State,” Oakland head coach Greg Kampe said after the defeat, according to Field Level Media. “I can’t wait. I’m enthused and think great things are going to happen.”