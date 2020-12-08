Where to Watch Oklahoma State vs Oral Roberts Basketball 2020

Oklahoma State looks to stay perfect as they host Oral Roberts on Tuesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Oral Roberts vs Oklahoma State Preview

Oklahoma State is off to a roaring start, winning its first four games to start the year. The Cowboy’s latest victory was an 84-71 win against Oakland. Despite the win, head coach Mike Boynton wants to see better defense from his squad after allowing the Golden Grizzlies to shoot over 45 percent from beyond the arc last game.

“Our identity has to start on the defensive end, and we didn’t have the defensive focus consistently through the game,” Boynton said. “We’d get up seven and then we’d let them run off three threes in a row and we’d be down.”

Freshman Cade Cunningham has been the Cowboys’ best player. He’s scoring 18.5 points per game, shooting 50 percent from the field. He’s also produced on the defensive end, with 1.8 steals per game. He’s among the Big 12’s top-10 in scoring, assists, blocks, steals, field goal percentage and free throws (makes, attempts and percentage).

Cunningham had 15 points and six rebounds in the 70-62 win over Marquette last Tuesday and scored 18 points with eight assists.

The Cowboys are serving a one-year ban from the NCAA Tournament, but they still have big goals for the season.

“I think it’s important but I’m not going to get my hopes up,” Cunningham said. “I still feel like there’s so much that we can accomplish as a team to impact the future. Playing in the postseason — that’s all been a dream of mine, but I’m really just excited to get to work with the team and see if we can win a Big 12 Conference championship.”

Oral Roberts is 1-2 this season and are coming off an 85-80 loss to Wichita State on Dec. 2. Max Abmas has been the catalyst for the Golden Eagles, scoring 21 points per game in 31 minutes per game. He’s shooting 45.8 percent from the field. He’s also leading the team in assists with 5.7 per game. Kevin Obanor is the team’s top rebounder at nine per contest.

Oklahoma State is a healthy 16-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 152 points. The Cowboys are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games following an against the spread loss.