Where to Watch UT Arlington vs Oklahoma State Basketball 2022

The 2022-2023 NCAA men’s basketball season is kicking off this week and one of the marquee matchups is the University of Texas-Arlington Mavericks taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

UT Arlington vs Oklahoma State Preview

The Mavericks of UT Arlington finished 11-18 last year and the Oklahoma State Cowboys finished 15-15, so both teams are looking to start strong to open their 2022-2023 seasons.

In his pre-game press conference, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton said that they wished their season had been a little longer last year, but they’re excited to get started this season.

“I’m excited to get started. It’s been a long offseason, longer than we hoped it would have been, but nonetheless, that’s all behind us and I think our guys share that excitement and we’re looking forward to seeing how it all starts to come together,” said Boynton.

He added, “I think we’ve gotten better as a team [since last year]. We pass it better, we cut better, we talk more and I can se ethe guys are just getting comfortable with that. That’s a par tof wining and it’s not an easy thing to attain, especially early, and it still remains to be seen how that translates to when there’s people in the building and officials out there, but I’m excited to see the growth that we’ve made from practice one to, whatever it is, 26 today in terms of our ability to execute those small details.”

He also said that having a seasoned team full of veteran players will definitely help.

“The benefit I feel like we have is we really only have one guy who’s never done this. We got some guys who haven’t done it here, but they’re all pretty experienced at this deal, so that gives you some comfort that we won’t have a bunch of wide-eyed guys out there on the court … you feel comfortable that an experienced group will be able to figure out how to fix things a little bit better,” said Boynton.

He added that the starting lineup is pretty much set, saying, “We’ve practiced with a group that we think is going to start … and that’s kind of been the way we’ve trended for about two and a half, three weeks now, so the better part of our practice season so far, but again, they all need to practice well today and tomorrow and give me confidence that they’re ready to go under the lights, which I think they all will be.”

