How to Watch OU vs Texas Game for Free

The Red River Rivalry returns as the No. 12 ranked Oklahoma Sooners (5-0, 2-0 in the Big 12) head to Cotton Bowl Stadium to take on the No. 3 ranked Texas Longhorns (5-0, 2-0 in the Big 12) on Saturday, October 7.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oklahoma vs Texas live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way (game labeled as ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to login and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Oklahoma vs Texas live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way (game labeled as ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to login and watch.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC) is included in the “Sling Orange” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Oklahoma vs Texas live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way (game labeled as ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to login and watch.

Oklahoma vs Texas Preview

Oklahoma is coming off a 50-20 win over the Iowa State Cyclones last week. Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel went 26-39 for 366 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, also rushing for two scores on the ground. Gabriel spread the ball out, hitting 10 different receivers, leading the offense to 523 total yards.

It was the third game this season in which the Sooners have scored 50 or more points. Oklahoma is averaging over 47 points a game, and its defense has been on point as well, allowing just 10.8 points and 106.2 yards rushing per contest.

On the other side, the Longhorns are coming off a 40-14 win over the Kansas Jayhawks last weekend. Texas QB Quinn Ewers went 25-35 for 325 yards a TD and a pick, while running back Jonathon Brooks finished with 20 carries for 217 yards and two scores. Texas finished with 336 yards on the ground in the game.

Defensively, Texas has been solid all year, surrendering 12.8 points per contest, which is ranked 13th in the nation. The Longhorns are giving up 94.6 yards rushing per game, so this promises to be quite the battle.

“They’re really good in all the spots, so it’s hard if you’re like, ‘Alright, let’s take these guys away and make them count on this. Let’s cut the head off the snake,'” Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said. “They got all kinds of them, everywhere. They’re really good and talented and there’s not an area that we don’t have to play well. We need to play well everywhere. You’re not gonna just luck up and win a game like this. These guys will punish you for the smallest mistakes.”

“At the end of the day, this is a great rivalry. And I don’t think that there is a whole lot of love lost between the fan bases, between the ex-players, the ex-coaches,” Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said. “There’s a lot of crossover from both rosters of players that have played together in high school or against each other in high school. The coaching staffs have competed against each other, maybe not at these two institutions but at different places. So, in the end, it is what it is. We’re trying to compete for a Big 12 championship, and so are they. And so it’s gonna take our best effort not only physically but, I think, mentally to be sharp Saturday.”

Texas leads the all-time series against Oklahoma, 63-50-5. The Longhorns won last year, 49-0.

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Holly Rowe will serve as the broadcast crew for the game.