How to Watch ‘One Night in Miami’ Online for Free

From actress Regina King, making her directorial debut, comes One Night in Miami, dropping Friday, January 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

‘One Night in Miami’ Preview

This new film recalls the true events of a night in Miami in 1964 when “four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history,” according to the Amazon press release.

The description continues, “When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree), defeats heavyweight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).

“Based on the award-winning play of the same name, and directed by Regina King, One Night In Miami is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.”

In a recent interview with The Guardian, King talked about how they began filming in January 2020 and then as the Black Lives Matter movement grew bigger and bigger throughout 2020, it “kind of lit a fire” under everyone involved.

“We always felt like this film would be timely, but we couldn’t have predicted the powder-keg moment that was going to be coming. And so I was watching and just like: ‘Oh, my God, we have got to finish this film and it needs to come out now,'” said King.

And in a round-table discussion for Entertainment Weekly led by King, actor Hodge echoed those sentiments, saying, “When coming to the film, I knew that [it] had potential for purpose. Watching the film later, the conversations hit so much differently. It made me feel verified and validated that we are doing our part and serving a purpose for the time now.”

He continued, “Having you, Regina, as our leader on this is the most appropriate way to go about it. Some may see this film and see Black men and only think about the Black man’s experience, when in actuality, we’re representing the totality of the Black experience, especially in America. It’s not singularly just the Black men; we are led by a Black woman.

“In my experience, in this country, we, as Black men, have been most protected by the Black women. So for our sisters, this film is about y’all, too, an acknowledgment of y’all, too. The strength that we exhibit on screen, part of that is the strength that we get from y’all.”

One Night in Miami drops Friday, January 15 on Amazon Prime Video.