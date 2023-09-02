How to Watch Oregon vs Portland State Live Stream for Free

The No. 14 ranked Oregon Ducks (0-0) will host the Portland State Vikings (0-0) at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 2.

Portland State vs Oregon Preview

The Ducks finished off their 2022 campaign by going 10-3 overall and beating the North Carolina Tarheels in the Holiday Bowl, 28-27. Oregon averaged 38.8 points per game on offense and allowed 27.4 points per contest on defense.

The Ducks will be led by playmaking quarterback Bo Nix, who finished last year with 3,593 passing yards and 29 touchdowns while also rushing for 510 yards and 14 TDs. Led by Nix and talented wide receiver Troy Franklin, who will also be back, Oregon promises to be high-flying on offense once again, with Nix a potential Heisman Trophy candidate.

“I think our guys have had great effort and great energy (this week),” Ducks second-year head coach Dan Lanning said. “They know it’s game week. There’s been a buzz in the building. You know, we finally get to go play somebody else and they’ve had good juice and energy this entire week.”

On the other side, the Vikings finished with a record of 4-7 last year (3-5 in the Big Sky Conference). The team averaged 25.6 points per game on offense and gave up 37.0 points per contest on defense, which isn’t a winning formula.

Leading Portland State’s offense again this year will be junior quarterback Dante Chachere, who passed for 1,956 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 starts for the Vikings last season.

“Dante’s added weight has not slowed him down and his grasp of the offense has him reacting more and better than he did last year.” Portland State head coach Bruce Barnum said leading up to the game. “We have seen him mature through last season and into camp this season.”

Oregon is the clear favorite here, with the primary question how much the Ducks will win by.

“Ultimately college football is still about explosive plays and takeaways,” Lanning said. “Those are things we want to create defensively as far as takeaways and offensively we want to create explosives.”

The broadcast crew for this game will include Roxy Bernstein (Play-by-Play) and Lincoln Kennedy (Analyst).

The two teams last met back in 2018, when the Ducks won easily at home, 62-14.