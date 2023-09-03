How to Watch Oregon State vs SJSU Live Stream for Free

The No. 18 ranked Oregon State Beavers (0-0) will head to CECFU Stadium on Sunday, September 3 to take on the San Jose State Spartans (0-1).

The game will be televised on CBS.

Oregon State vs SJSU Football 2023 Preview

Expectations are high for Oregon State, whose No. 18 ranking nationality is the team’s highest since 2001. The Beavers finished with a 10-3 overall mark last season, averaging 32.2 points a game on offense while allowing 20.0 points a game on defense, which ranked 16th nationally.

DJ Uiagalelei will be the new quarterback for the Beavers. Last season, Uiagalelei threw for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns while at Clemson and Oregon State is excited about what he could bring.

Defensively, the Beavers will have the bulk of their defensive line returning this year, but their secondary is young and could get exploited early on.

On the other side, San Jose State kicked its season off last week with loss to No. 6 ranked USC, falling 56-28. SJSU quarterback Chevan Cordeiro passed for 198 yards and three touchdowns against USC, while running back Quali Conley gained 108 yards on just six carries, showcasing a promising explosiveness.

Cordeiro spread the ball out, hitting eight different receivers, and despite the loss, the Spartans played well against a superior opponent in the Trojans.

“Our offensive line will have to do a great job of communicating and trust in their base rules,” Oregon State OC Brian Lindgren said. “In the secondary they don’t give up a lot of big plays, they show discipline in their coverages and they make you earn it. You got to go out and string some drives together and consistently execute your system. I thought they did a lot of good things (vs. USC) and made those guys work for it, particularly in the first three quarters.”

San Jose State’s loss to USC is also something the Beavers plan on learning from.

“There’s some advantages of being able to see their first game on tape,” Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith said. “I think there’s disadvantages, of them getting their first game and the kinks and the mechanics that come with that, working through that. Usually, you make a huge jump and improvement from week one to week two. … They went toe to toe with those guys for a long time, a couple plays separated the game. They had our attention but it raised our urgency recognizing how good a football team this is.”

Oregon State has won its last four games against San Jose State.