How to Watch Orioles Games Without Cable 2023

The Baltimore Orioles look to prove that 2022 wasn’t an anomaly when the 2023 MLB season begins.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Most Orioles games this season will be locally televised on MASN or MASN 2, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on MASN), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or FS1. A couple may be untelevised and stream on YouTube, Apple TV+, Peacock TV or ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Orioles market, you can watch a live stream of every televised Orioles game on DirecTV Stream, which is the only live-TV streaming service that includes MASN, and it also comes with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of DirecTV Stream, as well as some ways for out-of-market viewers to watch Orioles games live online without cable in 2023:

If You’re in the Orioles Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while MASN, MASN 2 and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Orioles games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Orioles Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Orioles games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Orioles games live on the Prime Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Prime Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $149.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Orioles games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Orioles games live on the MLB TV app or MLB.TV website.

Compatible devices for the MLB TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch a lot of Orioles games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch a daily MLB game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Orioles Season Preview 2023

The Baltimore Orioles surprised many in 2022 with a young squad led by Adley Rutschman. It will take the Orioles building on that success to go further in a grueling American League East and end a seven-year postseason drought.

Rutschman led the Orioles turnaround from 15-24 when he came up from the minors in May 2022. The Orioles went 56-37 after that point. If he continues to play big and lead the Orioles to new heights, he could be a darkhorse for MVP according to MLB.com.

“At the plate, Rutschman’s batting eye is extremely sharp, as evidenced by his 13.8% walk rate and 18.3% strikeout rate,” MLB.com’s Brian Murphy wrote. “He rarely makes poor swing decisions (23.1% chase rate), and when he does unleash, Rutschman makes a good amount of quality contact. His 7.9% barrel rate was above the league average, his 71st-percentile max exit velocity hints at his plus raw power, and overall, his offense produced a stellar 133 wRC+.”

Baltimore added two pitchers in left-hander Cole Irwin in a trade with the Oakland Athletics in addition to signing right-hander Kyle Gibson in free agency. While the lineup stayed mostly stagnant from 2022 in terms of transactions, the Orioles added second baseman Adam Frazier.

“I think he’s going to be great,” Frazier said about Gibson via MASN. “He’s done it for a long time now and that’s what he was brought in for. And he’s really looked good on the mound this spring, too. He was an All-Star two years ago, so you’ve got that kind of potential.”

Highly-touted Orioles rookie shortstop Gunnar Henderson could help the team take the next step in 2023. CBS Sports ranked Henderson the No. 1 prospect in MLB.

“Henderson ranked No. 1 overall thanks to his above-average athleticism, raw strength, and disciplined eye,” CBS Sports’ R. J. Anderson wrote. “He’s had some issues with left-handed pitchers, but he posted a 123 OPS+ in 34 games last season and he should start most of the time at a premium defensive position, presumably shortstop.”

Projected Lineup

Adley Rutschman, catcher

Ryan Mountcastle, first base

Ramon Uria, second base

Jorge Mateo, short stop

Gunnar Henderson, third base

Austin Hays, left field

Anthony Santander, right field

Kyle Stowers, designated hitter

Projected Pitching Rotation & Bullpen

Kyle Gibson, starter

Dean Kremer, starter

Cole Irvin, starter

Grayson Rodriguez, starter

Tyler Wells, starter

Felix Bautista, closer

Cionel Perez, setup

Bryan Baker, relief

Dillon Tate, relief

Mychal Givens, relief

Keegan Akin, relief

Austin Voth, relief

Michael Baumann, relief

Andrew Politi, relief

Yennier Cano, relief

Logan Gillaspie, relief

Joey Kerhbiel, relief