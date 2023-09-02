How to Watch OU vs Arkansas State Live Stream for Free

The No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) will host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) on Saturday, September 2 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Arkansas State vs Oklahoma live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Arkansas State vs Oklahoma live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Arkansas State vs Oklahoma live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Arkansas State vs Oklahoma Preview

The Red Wolves finished with a disappointing 3-9 mark last season, going just 1-7 in the Sun Belt Conference. Arkansas state average 25.0 points a game on offense, while allowing 31.4 points per contest on defense.

Taking over at quarterback for the Red Wolves this season will be transfer JT Shrout, who will have solid weapons to throw to in receivers Corey Rucker, Syracuse transfer Courtney Jackson and Jeff Foreman.

“I like where we’re at, but we’ll know a little bit more,” Red Wolves head coach Butch Jones said. “When you play a quality opponent like Oklahoma, everything that you do can be exposed. What I mean is fundamentals, details, simple things like your hand placement, the violence or mentality that you play with, your style of play, the discipline to execute play-in and play-out, the ability to handle the clutter and distractions of the crowd noise.”

On the other side, the Sooners begin Year 2 under head coach Brent Venables after going 6-7 in his debut season last year. Oklahoma put up 32.8 points per game on offense, while surrendering 30.0 points per game on defense.

“I’ve never once been one to lack confidence just because the preparation that you put in and the work that you put in develops a confidence and a clear vision for where you’re going,” Venables said. “But, (I’m) anxious, and (I) didn’t have the ability to anticipate a lot of things (last season).

“Now, there’s a level of anticipation with what game day is going to be like from an organizational standpoint or the Friday walkthroughs or all those kinds of things.”

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel will lead the Sooners’ offense once again, and a jump is expected considering how well he played in the system his first year. Gabriel threw for 3,168 yards and 25 touchdowns in 12 starts while also adding 315 yards and six scores on the ground.

“I think everyone is just focused and locked in,” Gabriel said. “We know what we’ve set out to do. “I think that kind of energy rubs off on everyone. It’s good for us going into Week 1.”