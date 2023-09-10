How to Watch Packers vs Bears Game for Free

The NFL’s oldest rivalry is about to see another chapter, as the Green Bay Packers (0-0) head to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears (0-0) on Sunday, September 10.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a free live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Packers vs Bears live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Packers vs Bears live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Packers vs Bears live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Packers vs Bears live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Packers vs Bears Preview

This is, without a doubt, the most intriguing — and arguably important — game this series has seen in years. Both teams are hoping their respective starting quarterbacks can take the frianchise to the next level. The Jordan Love era begins for Green Bay in this one. The Packers averaged 21.8 points a game on offense, but it was an offense led by former QB Aaron Rodgers, who headed East to play for the Jets.

“We’ve had a long period of time knowing that this day was coming,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said about Love taking the reins at QB. “I think he’s excited. I think he’ll be the same guy. I’ve got complete confidence, just seeing how he responded a year ago when he went into that Philly game. I thought he’s been outstanding throughout the course of the preseason. I think he’s a guy that has shown improvement each and every week. Really, just really excited for him to get that opportunity.”

On the other side, Chicago is looking for its starting QB, Justin Fields, to take the next step as a passer. The Bears finished with the worst record in the league last year at 3-14, but Fields showed flashes, and if he can elevate his game, all arrows will be pointing up for the Bears. The team needs to be its arch rival before it does anything else, though.

Green Bay has won 24 of its last 29 games against Chicago. The last time the Bears won a game in the series was in December of 2018, which was also the last time Chicago won the NFC North. The Bears are also 8-11 against the Packers in season openers, but Fields says he’s not thinking about the past.

“Of course it’s a big rivalry, but it’s just Game 1,” Fields said. “It’s the most important game of the season, so I’m not really looking back towards history. I’m looking toward now. Like I said before, we’ve got a different team this year. Last year, that was last year, so it’s a different year. But yeah, I mean we don’t really care what happened in the past. That doesn’t affect what’s gonna happen on Sunday. We’re just looking to go out there, play our best and put our best foot forward.”