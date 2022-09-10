How to Watch Packers Games Without Cable in 2022

Aaron Rodgers looks to get the Green Bay Packers over the NFC Championship Game hump in 2022.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Packers market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video) on FuboTV, which includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best option if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Packers games streaming live online in 2022:

If You Live in the Packers Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

Green Bay Packers 2022 Season Preview

As quarterback Aaron Rodgers enters his 18th season with the Green Bay Packers, one thing eludes the reigning MVP for his legacy.

Rodgers has yet to join the short list of NFL quarterback greats who have won multiple Super Bowls. For Rodgers to make that list, he will need to lead the Packers past the NFC Championship game, a spot the team hasn’t made it past since the 2010 season.

Rodgers and the Packers have fallen short in the NFC title game three times in the past eight years. Last season, Rodgers and the offense couldn’t get going in the Divisional Round and fell short against the San Francisco 49ers for a second time in three years.

This year’s Packers squad brings in a few new faces for Rodgers amid the departure of star wide receiver Davante Adams. The Packers also improved the defense by signing defensive end Jarran Walker in the offseason.

Wining the NFC North Division for a fourth-straight year won’t come easy as the Minnesota Vikings bring back a slew of offensive talent. The Chicago Bears could improve in quarterback Justin Fields’ second year, and the Detroit Lions expect better things with quarterback Jared Goff and prized defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson.

Offensive Outlook

Rodgers won’t have Adams to throw to anymore but in comes dynamic receiver Sammy Watkins. The speedy 6-foot-1 receiver looks to regain the form he had playing with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

Wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb also give Rodgers reliable targets. Rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Dobbs could also contribute this season.

Running back Aaron Jones could be due for another big season with the Packers, and A.J. Dillon could build on his 803-yard, 5-touchdown season last year.

Green Bay’s offensive line underwent challenges in the offseason with Billy Turner getting released and injury issues with David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins.

Defensive Outlook

The Packers have quality players on defense, starting with nose tackle Kenny Clark up front. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell returns after a big 2021 season, and cornerback Jaire Alexander looks to thrive again after a shoulder injury hindered him last year.

Special Teams Outlook

Kicker Mason Crosby can make clutch kicks, and the Packers will look to punter Pat O’Donnell to help win the field position battle. Second-year receiver Amari Rodgers, no relation to Aaron, will handle kick and punt return duties.