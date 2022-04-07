How to Watch Padres Games Without Cable in 2022

Though they took a step back last year after a promising 2020 campaign, the San Diego Padres still have the talent—as long as they can get healthy—to compete in a difficult NL West in 2020.

In 2022, most Padres games will be locally televised on Bally Sports San Diego, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on Bally Sports San Diego), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch every Padres game live online in 2022, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Padres Market

This is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports San Diego

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while Bally Sports San Diego and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

If You’re Out of the Padres Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Padres games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Padres games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Padres games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Padres Season Preview 2022

San Diego’s promising 2020 season with a .633 winning percentage and playoff appearance didn’t spill into 2021. The Padres fell below .500 and missed the postseason.

This year’s Padres look to rebound in a challenging National League West Division. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants look as tough as ever.

2021 Season Review

San Diego went 79-83 and finished in third in a loaded NL West. The Padres lineup finished eighth in batting average and runs scored among NL teams. Padres pitchers likewise finished eighth for ERA as only one starter, Joe Musgrove, had an ERA below 4.20.

Key Transaction for 2022

Trade: The Padres picked up Luke Voit in a trade with the New York Yankees in March. San Diego also added former Oakland Athletics lefty pitcher Sean Manaea in a trade on April 3.

Sean Manaea is smiling and wearing a green glove because well… he's starting against the team that traded him five hours ago pic.twitter.com/FxhT1f2cIc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 3, 2022

Projected Lineup

Austin Nola, C: Noal hit .272 for 29 RBI, 14 extra base hits, and 15 runs scored in 56 games last season. Eric Hosmer, 1B: Hosmer batted .269 for 12 home runs, 65 RBI, and 53 runs scored in 2021. Jake Cronenworth, 2B: Cronenworth hit .266 for 21 home runs, 71 RBI, and 94 runs scored last year. Manny Machado, 3B: Machado batted .278 for 28 home runs, 106 RBI, and 92 runs scored. Ha-Seong Kim, SS: Kim batted .202 with eight home runs, 34 RBI, and 27 runs scored last year. Jurickson Profar, LF: Profar hit .227 for 33 RBI, 23 extra base hits, and 47 runs scored in 2021. He also stole 10 bases. Trent Grisham, CF: Grisham batted .242 with 15 home runs, 62 RBI, and 61 runs scored last season. He also stole 13 bases. Wil Myers, RF: Myers averaged .256 for 17 home runs, 63 RBI, and 56 runs scored last year. Luke Voit, DH: Voit hit .239 for 11 home runs, 35 RBI, and 26 runs scored in 2021 for the Yankees.

Projected Starting Rotation