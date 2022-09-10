How to Watch Carolina Panthers Games Without Cable for Free

Their playoff drought is now at four years, and it’s expected to keep growing, but the Carolina Panthers are hoping to surprise some teams in the NFC after trading for quarterback Baker Mayfield to pair with some dangerous offensive weapons and a very solid defense.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Panthers market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video) on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Panthers games streaming live online in 2022:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You Live in the Panthers Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Panthers games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, Samsung TV, Android TV devices, and mobile devices.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are included in every one.

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Panthers games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV devices, and mobile devices.

Amazon Prime subscribers can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel ("Premium" plan).

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you're signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Panthers games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV devices, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you'll watch on Paramount's digital platforms instead of Amazon's. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ ("Premium" plan).

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Panthers games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, gaming consoles, Android TV devices, and mobile devices.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Panthers games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, gaming consoles, Android TV devices, and mobile devices.

If You Live out of the Panthers Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn't available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students.

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Panthers games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, gaming consoles, Android TV devices, and mobile devices.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it's worth mentioning here because for many people, it's the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States.

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch Panthers games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don't need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+.

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you're signed up for NFL+, you can watch Panthers games live (in-market) or on-demand after they're over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, gaming consoles, Android TV devices, and mobile devices.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN.

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Panthers games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, gaming consoles, Android TV devices, and mobile devices.

Carolina Panthers 2022 Season Preview

This season for the Panthers is a pivotal one for head coach Matt Rhule as he enters his third season after going just 10-23 in his first two seasons. Rhule and the Panthers will likely need to show progress this season if he’s going to remain as the head coach.

One of the Panthers’ biggest struggles in Rhule’s first two seasons has been the lack of consistent quarterback play. The team tried to address that this offseason when they traded for Baker Mayfield.

Another big concern for Carolina will be trying to keep running back Christian McCaffrey healthy for a full season. The Panthers’ star back has played in just ten games total the last two seasons.

The offensive line struggled last season as they used 13 different combinations last season. The good news is the team took steps to improve the line this offseason by adding Bradley Bozeman and Austin Corbett in free agency. Rookie tackle Ikem Ekwonu has also been earning rave reviews.

The wide receiver core will be led by DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson but beyond that, the team will need some other players to step up. Terrace Marshall Jr. will have a chance in his second season to grow into the third receiver role.

On defense, the Panthers should be pretty strong as they bring back most of the starters from last season. The defensive line will be led by Brian Burns who had nine sacks last season.

The linebackers will be led by veteran Shaq Thompson who had 104 total tackles last season. In the secondary safety, Jeremy Chinn and cornerback Donte Jackson will lead the group again.

The Panthers’ defense could even take another step forward this season if some of their younger players step up. The Panthers are still high on second-year cornerback Jaycee Horn after playing in just three games during his rookie season after breaking three bones in his foot.

Carolina would also like to get more out of defensive tackle Derrick Brown and Frankie Luvu who made some impact plays last season in limited opportunities.

If the Panthers can get Mayfield to return close to his 2020 form then the team should be much improved. If everything comes together then the Panthers could be vying for a playoff spot this season.