How to Watch Panthers vs Falcons Game for Free

The Atlanta Falcons (0-0) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-0) in their season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 10.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a free live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Panthers vs Falcons live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Panthers vs Falcons live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Panthers vs Falcons live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Panthers vs Falcons live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Panthers vs Falcons Preview

Both the Panthers and the Falcons finished with disappointing 7-10 records last year and both are looking to overtake the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are the reigning champions of the NFC South.

The Falcons averaged 21.5 points and 318.6 yards of offense a game last year, while allowing 22.7 points and 362.1 total yards per contest on defense. Atlanta will be led by second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder, who went 2-2 in four starts as a rookie last season. This will be the 24-year-old’s first season as a starter, but he knows the importance of starting off fast, particularly against a divisional opponent.

“Anytime we get a chance to play a division opponent those are obviously big games,” Ridder said. “They mean a lot. So … it’s huge for us to go out there, set the tone, not only for our team as a whole, but when you talk about our division and the way people see us and how we play. When we step out there Sunday, that’s the first time that us as a starters team will be able to go out there and put what we represent on film. I’m excited for that. Excited to go up against a great Carolina team, great defense. It will be exciting.”

On the other side, the Panthers put up 20.4 points and 306.2 yards per contest on the offensive side. Defensively, Carolina allowed 22.0 points and over 350 yards of total offense per game.

Carolina promises to look quite a bit different this year. Frank Reich will kick off his first season as the Panthers head coach, and the team has a new signal-caller in rookie Bryce Young.

“Listen, I don’t want to overstate this; I’ve said this many times. Obviously, we think very highly of him, but this isn’t going to be a cake walk. This is going to be fight and scratch every step of the way to get, he’s got a fight to get better,” Reich said about his rookie QB.

“He’s a really, really, really good player, but he’s got a lot to learn. I have a lot to learn, we have, this is our first year as a staff, a new offense, and we’ve got a lot to learn. So we do that while we’re in business, while we’re rolling along, and that’s what we’re going to do, and we’re excited. He’s our leader on offense, and we have confidence he’s going to grow into the player that we all want him to be.”

The Falcons have won two of the last three matchups in the series, although the Panthers won the most recent meeting between the two squads, 25-15. Atlanta leads the all-time series against Carolina, 35-21.

The broadcast crew slated to call the game are: Play-by-Play: Chris Myers, Color Analysis: Robert Smith, Sideline: Jen Hale.