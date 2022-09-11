How to Watch Patriots Games Live Without Cable for Free

After a somewhat surprising return to the postseason, the New England Patriots hope they can another step forward in Mac Jones’ second year under center.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Patriots market, you can watch a live stream of every 2022 televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video) on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Patriots games streaming live online in 2022:

If You Live in the Patriots Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You'll need either the "Ultimate" package or add the "Sports Plus" add-on to any other package to get NFL RedZone, but every package and add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Patriots games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Patriots games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel ("Premium" plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you're signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Patriots games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you'll watch on Paramount's digital platforms instead of Amazon's. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ ("Premium" plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Patriots games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Patriots games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Live out of the Patriots Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn't available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Patriots games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it's worth mentioning here because for many people, it's the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the "Choice" ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch Patriots games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don't need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

Once you're signed up for NFL+, you can watch Patriots games live (in-market) or on-demand after they're over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Patriots games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

New England Patriots 2022 Season Preview

What the 2022 New England Patriots will be remains a mystery, even after quarterback Mac Jones’ promising rookie season in 2021.

Jones showed he really could be the next franchise quarterback after Tom Brady, who left in free agency in 2020. The Patriots sputtered without Brady the first season as Cam Newton couldn’t produce as he did in the past. Things looked better with Jones in 2021 as the Patriots returned to the playoffs before getting steamrolled by the Buffalo Bills.

However, the Patriots didn’t upgrade playmakers on offense during the offseason and the defense didn’t clearly improve amid personnel moves. Running back James White retiring didn’t help matters any on offense.

The Patriots also play in a potentially challenging AFC North Division aside from how dominant the Bills are. The Miami Dolphins look improved with additions such as wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The New York Jets could make strides in year two with quarterback Zach Wilson.

Will the Patriots struggle in 2022, or will head coach Bill Belichick’s team make the preseason worries be a thing of the past?

Offensive Outlook

New England will rely on running back Damien Harris for the rushing attack. Harris can produce, coming off a 929-yard, 15-touchdown season.

Jones will have wide receivers Nelson Agholor, DeVante Parker, and Jakobi Meyers to throw to this season. Tight end Hunter Henry can also make plays in the passing game.

The Patriots face challenges with changes to the offensive line. Guard Shaq Mason departed via a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fellow guard Ted Karras left for the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency.

Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu will need to successfully step into those roles for the Patriots to succeed. The Patriots also have solid linemen in Isaiah Wynn, David Andrews, and Trent Brown.

Defensive Outlook

Defense looked like a strength early in the post-Brady era, starting with 2020. The Patriots looked tough again on defense in 2021.

This year’s defense will look to follow suit, starting with returning defensive linemen Christian Barmore and Davon Godchaux. Linebackers Matthew Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentlye also return. In the secondary, the Patriots have veterans such as Devin McCourty and Jabrill Peppers.

Special Teams Outlook

Patriots kicker Nick Folk looks to have another strong season, and punter Jake Bailey looks to set up strong field position. Ty Montgomery will handle kick and punt returns.