How to Watch Patriots vs Jets Game Live Online for Free

The New York Jets (1-1) will host the New England Patriots (0-2) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 24 in an AFC East showdown.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Paramount+.

Here’s how:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel live via the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel with a free trial:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Bengals vs Browns live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bengals vs Browns live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bengals vs Browns live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Bengals vs Browns live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bengals vs Browns live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Bengals vs Browns Preview

The Jets are coming off a disappointing 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys Week 2. Quarterback Zach Wilson struggled, completing 12-of-27 attempts for 170 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in the loss. New York had four turnovers on offense, and its defense didn’t force one, which contributed to the lopsided nature of the game.

The Patriots are fresh from their second straight loss, falling to the Miami Dolphins, 24-17, Week 2. New England QB Mac Jones went 31-42 for 231 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss. The Pats only managed 88 yards on the ground in the game, and it won’t come easier this week against a Jets defense that is allowing 3.5 yards per rush.

The Patriots have won 14 in a row against the Jets, but apparently, that doesn’t matter much to either team heading into this one.

“I get what happened in the past, but looking at the past and dwelling on the past and what could have been, is just taking away from what we can do now,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said about the rivalry with New England. “Yes, it’s New England and it’s a division game and the past is the past, but all our focus is on today, trying to be our best version of ourselves, so we can find a way to get this one on Sunday.”

You can bet Bill Belichick and the Pats aren’t about to overlook look Saleh and company, particularly on defense.

“They’ve got a good core group of players. Defensively, they’re aggressive,” Belichick said about the Jets. “Certainly, (Sauce) Gardner has been a great addition for them last year. They have a real good front, disruptive front. (Jermaine) Johnson’s playing well. They drafted (Will) McDonald (IV), obviously (Quinnen) Williams, (John) Franklin-Myers, those guys are tough. They play about nine guys up there and they all play, and they’re all disruptive.”

“They don’t really have a complex offense. It’s pretty simple for the quarterback to get,” Jets CB Sauce Gardner said about the Patriots. “The gap scheme, everything is really simple. But they excel at it. What they try to do is get other people to mess up and make mistakes.”

It’s safe to say whichever team makes fewer mistakes should get the ‘W’ here. New England leads the all-time series, 73-54-1. The Patriots are favored by 2.5 points in this one.