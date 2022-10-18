How to Watch Pelicans Games Without Cable

After a competitive playoff appearance last season, the New Orleans Pelicans add electric superstar Zion Williamson back to the mix in 2022-23, making them a legitimate contender in the West.

If you live in the Pelicans market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and is the only streaming service to include Bally Sports New Orleans.

If you live out of the Pelicans market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Pelicans games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Pelicans Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in every one, while Bally Sports New Orleans (local markets) and NBA TV are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Pelicans games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Pelicans Market

Note: TNT isn’t available on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (this is necessary for watching out-of-market games) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch out-of-market Pelicans games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch out-of-market Pelicans games live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch out-of-market Pelicans games live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Pelicans Season Preview 2022-23

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the most intriguing teams in the league as they enter the 2022-23 season. The addition of CJ McCollum last season made them a formidable playoff team as they pushed the Suns to a six-game series.

Now as the team enters this season they are looking to form a big three with McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and a now healthy and in-shape Zion Williamson. While this trio has not played any games together yet, they could become one of the best in the league if Zion can stay healthy.

During the 2020-21 season, Williamson played 61 games while averaging 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds, while shooting 61.1% from the field. After the trade McCollum played 26 games for New Orleans where he averaged 24.3 points and 5.8 assists while shooting 39.4% from three.

Ingram for his part is coming off of another strong season where he averaged 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. This Pelicans roster though isn’t just the big three.

Jonas Valanciunas gives them a strong interior presence and is coming off of one of his best seasons. Last season he averaged 17.8 points and 11.4 rebounds while shooting 54.4% from the field.

The Pelicans also have some promising young players in Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, and Jaxson Hayes. Jones averaged 9.5 points last season and became one of the better defenders in the league last season.

Murphy should get more playing time this season as he averaged 5.4 points while shooting 38.2% from three in 13.9 minutes per game. Hayes averaged 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 20 minutes per game.

In his rookie season, Jose Alvarado also proved to be a nice addition as he averaged 6.1 points and 2.8 assists in 15.4 minutes per game. The team also has veterans like Devonte Graham and Larry Nance Jr. that can make impacts.

Graham averaged 11.9 points per game in his first season in New Orleans and Nance averaged 7.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while also providing the Pelicans with some much-needed defense.

This roster is deep and has a real chance to make a big jump in a very deep Western Conference this season. The biggest key for this team will rest on the health of Williamson and if he can stay on the floor.