How to Watch Phillies Games Without Cable for Free

The Philadelphia Phillies fortified an offense around reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper this offseason and are now poised to make a run at snapping a decade-long postseason drought.

In 2022, most Phillies games will be locally televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on NBC Sports Philadelphia), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch every Phillies game live online in 2022, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Phillies Market

If You’re Out of the Phillies Market

Phillies Season Preview 2022

The Philadelphia Phillies take the field this season with a potent offense, looking to improve on a second-place finish in the NL East and get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

The Phillies made a slew of moves in the offseason that brought in a few big bats to support reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper and also added a few arms to bolster a bullpen that struggled mightily last season.

The 29-year-old Harper took home his second MVP award last season after producing a .310 average with 35 home runs, 85 RBIs, 151 hits, and 100 walks.

Joining Harper in what now becomes one of the NL’s most formidable lineups on paper will be 2021 All-Stars Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber. Castellanos was one of the top free agents on the market this past offseason after the 30-year-old recorded a .309 average with 34 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 164 hits last year for the Cincinnati Reds. Schwarber played for the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox last season, where he combined to hit .266 with 32 home runs and 71 RBIs.

Zack Wheeler will be looking to follow up on his superb pitching performance from last season which led to a runner-up finish in the NL Cy Young Award race. The 31-year-old went 14-10 with a 2.78 ERA and led the NL in strikeouts with 247 Ks.

The Phillies’ bullpen has been a huge detriment to their success over the last few seasons, including last year when they had the most blown saves in the league. In an attempt to plug the holes, they brought in Corey Knebel to be their new closer. Knebel went 4-0 with a 2.45 ERA in 27 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. His best year was in 2017 when he saved 39 games for the Milwaukee Brewers and was named to the All-Star team. Knebel will be joined in the pen by Jeurys Familia and Brad Hand, who the Phillies picked up off the free agent wire.

Here’s a closer look at what the Phillies will bring to the table this season as they look to dethrone the Atlanta Braves in the NL East and deliver their fanbase a longed-for playoff berth:

2021 Recap

Finished 82-80, Second place in NL East (6.5 games behind the division champion Braves)

First season with a winning record in a decade

Bryce Harper won the NL MVP award

Seventh in the NL in runs, sixth in home runs, eighth in slugging

Most blown saves in the league

Offseason Summary

Key Additions: Nick Castellanos (DH), Kyle Schwarber (OF), Corey Knebel (Closer), Jeurys Familia (RP), Brad Hand (RP)

Nick Castellanos (DH), Kyle Schwarber (OF), Corey Knebel (Closer), Jeurys Familia (RP), Brad Hand (RP) Key Departures: Andrew McCutchen (OF)

Projected Lineup

1. Kyle Schwarber – LF



2021: .266 AVG, 32 HRs, 71 RBIs, 106 hits

Played for the Nationals and Red Sox last season

All-Star (2021)

2. J.T. Realmuto – C

2021: .263 AVG, 17 HRs, 73 RBIs, 125 hits

Three-time All-Star (2018-19, 2021)

Gold Glove Award winner (2019)

3. Bryce Harper – RF

2021: .309 AVG, 35 HRs, 84 RBIs, 151 hits, 100 walks

Two-time NL MVP (2015, 2021)

Six-time All-Star (2012-13, 2015-18)

NL Rookie of the Year (2012)

4. Nick Castellanos – DH

2021: .309 AVG, 34 HRs, 100 RBIs, 164 hits

Played for the Reds last season

All-Star (2021)

5. Rhys Hoskins – 1B

2021: .247 AVG, 27 HRs, 71 RBIs, 96 hits

6. Didi Gregorius – SS

2021: .209 AVG, 13 HRs, 54 RBIs, 77 hits

7. Jean Segura – 2B

2021: .290 AVG, 14 HRs, 58 RBIs, 149 hits

Two-time All-Star (2013, 2018)

8. Alec Bohm – 3B

2021: .247 AVG, 7 HRs, 47 RBIs, 94 hits

Competing for 3B role with Bryson Stott, the Phillies’ top position prospect

9. Matt Vierling – CF

2021: .324 AVG, 2 HRs, 6 RBIs, 23 hits in 34 games

Expected to platoon with Odúbel Herrera

Bench: Odúbel Herrera (OF), Garrett Stubbs (C), Johan Camargo (Utility), Adam Haseley (OF)

Projected Pitching Rotation

1. Zack Wheeler – SP

2021: 14-10, 2.78 ERA, 247 Ks in 213.1 IP

All-Star (2021)

NL strikeout leader (2021)

Finished second in NL Cy Young Award voting (2021)

2. Aaron Nola – SP

2021: 9-9, 4.63, 223 Ks

All-Star (2018)

3. Ranger Suárez – SP

2021: 8-5, 1.36 ERA, 107 Ks

Started last season in the bullpen but then became a starter for the last two months

4. Kyle Gibson – SP

2021: 10-9, 3.71 ERA, 155 Ks

Pitched for the Rangers and Phillies last season

All-Star (2021)

5. Zach Eflin – SP

2021: 4-7, 4.17 ERA, 99Ks

Projected Bullpen

Corey Knebel – Closer

José Alvarado

Jeurys Familia

Brad Hand

Connor Brogdon

Sam Coonrod

Seranthony Domínguez

