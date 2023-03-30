How to Watch Phillies Games Without Cable 2023

After making a run to the World Series a year ago, the Philadelphia Phillies added Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, Craig Kimbrel, Matt Strahm and Josh Harrison to the mix, putting them among the favorites to capture a title in 2023.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Most Phillies games this season will be locally televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on NBC Sports Philadelphia), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or FS1. A couple may be untelevised and stream on YouTube, Apple TV+, Peacock TV or ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Phillies market, you can watch a live stream of every televised Phillies game on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC Sports Philadelphia and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some ways for out-of-market viewers to watch Phillies games live online without cable in 2023:

If You’re in the Phillies Market

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need to include the “Sports Plus” add-on for MLB Network, but you can include any add-ons you want with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Phillies games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while NBC Sports Philadelphia and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Phillies games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Phillies Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Phillies games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Phillies games live on the Prime Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Prime Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $149.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Phillies games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Phillies games live on the MLB TV app or MLB.TV website.

Compatible devices for the MLB TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch a lot of Phillies games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch a daily MLB game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Phillies Season Preview 2023

The Phillies finished with an 87-75 record last season, a slight improvement over their 82-80 mark in 2021, but they wound up making it all the way to the World Series. Philly lost the Fall Classic, falling to the Houston Astros, 4-2, but they’re hoping to make it back to the postseason for another run again this year.

Philadelphia suffered a huge blow before the season even began, as first baseman Rhys Hopkins tore the ACL in his left knee in spring training.

“He will need to have surgery,” Phillies president Dave Dombrowski said about Hopkins. “I would be shocked if he doesn’t. And that will put him out … for the season. That’s what we’re planning.”

With Hopkins out for the year, Darick Hall has been called up to help fill the void at first base. “I do feel comfortable to say that we like Darick Hall a lot,” Dombrowski added. “We feel that he’ll get the majority of the playing time at first base. … We think he’s ready to step up and be a big league player.”

As far as pitching goes, Aaron Nola (11-13 record in 2022 with a 3.25 ERA in 205.0 innings pitched) and Zack Wheeler (12-7 record in 2022, 2.82 ERA in 153.0 innings pitched) are expected to be the team’s top two pitchers. Taijuan Walker, who is coming off a career-best season (12-5 record, 3.49 ERA in 157.1 innings pitched) and Ranger Suarez (10-7 record, 3.65 ERA in 155.1 innings pitched) should also figure into the starting rotation.

The Phillies’ biggest offseason acquisition, former Dodgers All-Star shortstop Trea Turner, hit .298 last year with 21 home runs in 100 RBIs, so there’s plenty of cause for Phillies fans to get excited about what Turner’s addition could mean for the reigning NL champs.

“We added a lot of guys this year and made some moves that really helped us,” Turner told NBC Sports. “Hopefully, we’ve got some young guys coming up as well. It takes everybody. It’s 26 guys at the beginning of the year but it’s going to take 40, 50 guys to get to where we want to go. Talent doesn’t always win, you’ve got to put the work in and execute. I think we’ve got the right amount of talent and guys who want to get better.”

Here’s a look at the likely starting lineup for the Phillies this season: