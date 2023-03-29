How to Watch Pirates Baseball Games Without Cable 2023

After a second-consecutive 100-loss season, the Pittsburgh Pirates look to keep building in 2023.

Most Pirates games this season will be locally televised on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on ATT-SN Pittsburgh), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or FS1. A couple may be untelevised and stream on YouTube, Apple TV+, Peacock TV or ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Pirates market, you can watch a live stream of every televised Pirates game on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some ways for out-of-market viewers to watch Pirates games live online without cable in 2023:

If You’re in the Pirates Market

If You’re Out of the Pirates Market

Pirates Season Preview 2023

The Pittsburgh Pirates look to keep making progress on a rebuild after a 62-100 record in 2022.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton enters his fourth season with the team, and he will have a familiar name joining the lineup. Outfielder/designated hitter Andrew McCutchen returned to the Pirates after bouncing around MLB since 2017. McCutchen hit .237 with 17 home runs and 69 RBI for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022.

Pittsburgh parted ways with a few notable players in the offseason. That includes outfielder Ben Gamel, second baseman Kevin Newman, infielder Hoy Park, first baseman Michael Chavis, and infielder Josh VanMeter.

The Pirates have quality hitters back in centerfield Bryan Reynolds, shortstop Oneil Cruz, and third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes. Reynolds hit .262 with 27 home runs and 62 RBI in 2022. Hayes went .244 for seven home runs and 41 RBI, and he stole 20 bases last season. Cruz hit .233 for 17 home runs and 54 RBI and he swiped 10 bases in 2022.

Pittsburgh also added first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana to the lineup. Santana hit .202 for 19 home runs and 60 RBI in time with the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners last year.

The Pirates also added a couple of starting pitchers in Vince Velasquez and left hander Rich Hill. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA for the Chicago White Sox last year. Hill went 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA for the Boston Red Sox in 2022.

Pittsburgh also has Mitch Keller, who went 5-12 with a 3.91 ERA last year. Fellow Pirates starter J.T. Brutbaker looks to improve on a 3-12 record amid a 4.69 ERA in 2022. Roansy Contreras looks to build on a 5-5 record and 3.79 ERA from last season.

The Pirates have a quality reliever in David Bednar. He made 19 saves and went 3-4 with a 2.61 ERA in 2022. Wil Crowe had four saves and went 6-10 with a 4.38 ERA last year.

Chase De Jong looks to build on a 2022 season where he went 6-3 and earned one save amid a 2.64 ERA. Duane Underwood Jr. looks to improve things after going 1-6 plus one save amid a 4.40 ERA in 2022.

Projected Lineup

Austin Hedges, catcher

Ji-Man Choi, first base

Rodolfo Castro, second base

Oneil Cruz, shortstop

Ke’Bryan Hayes, third base

Bryan Reynolds, left field

Jack Suwinski, center field

Andrew McCutchen, right field

Carlson Santana, designated hitter

Projected Pitching Rotation and Bullpen

Roansy Contreras, starter

Rich Hill, starter

Mitch Keller, starter

Vince Velasquez, starter

J.T. Brubaker, starter

David Bednar, closer

Robert Stephenson, setup

Wil Crowe, reliever

Duaner Underwood, reliever

Jarlin Garcia, reliever

Colin Holderman, reliever

Chase De Jong, reliever

Yerry De Los Santos, reliever

Jose Hernandez, reliever

Dauri Moreta, reliever

Tyler Chatwood, reliever