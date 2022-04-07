How to Watch Pirates Baseball Online Without Cable in 2022

The Pittsburgh Pirates are still in a rebuilding phase, but with Bryan Reynolds, Ke’Bryan Hayes and soon ONeil Cruz, they have a number of exciting young players that will make them a team to watch in 2022.

In 2022, most Pirates games will be locally televised on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch every Pirates game live online in 2022, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Pirates Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Pirates games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream comes with unlimited cloud DVR recordings.

You can watch a live stream of AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need to include the “Sports Plus” add-on for MLB Network, but AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and the others are included in the main channel package, and you can include any add-ons you want with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Pirates games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

If You’re Out of the Pirates Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Pirates games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Pirates games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Pirates games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Pirates games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Pirates games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Pirates Season Preview 2022

The Pittsburgh Pirates remain in rebuild mode with promising young talent taking the field in 2022. The Pirates look to build momentum amid six consecutive losing seasons.

2021 Season Review

Pittsburgh went 61-101 for fifth in the National League Central Division under manager Derek Shelton. The Pirates finished 15th in the NL for run production, and the pitching ranked 14th for ERA.

Key Transactions for 2022

Free Agency: Roberto Perez signed with the Pirates in November 2021 after spending his career in Cleveland. The Pirates also signed Daniel Vogelbach, who played for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021.

Pittsburgh picked up Jose Quintana in free agency in November 2021. Quintana played for the San Francisco Giants and Anaheim Angels last season.

Trade: The Pirates acquired pitcher Zach Thompson in a trade with the Miami Marlins in November 2021.

Mitch Keller, Nasty 90mph Cutter. ✂️ Love having a mic on Roberto Perez that inning. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cutSXNAfUX — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 29, 2022

Projected Lineup

Roberto Perez, C: Perez hit .149 for seven home runs and 17 RBI in 44 games for Cleveland in 2021. Yoshi Tsutsugo, 1B: Tsutsugo hit .268 for eight home runs and 25 RBI in 43 games last year. Diego Castillo, 2B: Castillo will make his MLB debut this season. He batted .278 for 19 home runs and 55 RBI in 105 games with minor league teams in 2021. Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B: Hayes batted .257 for six home runs and 38 RBI in 2021. Kevin Newman, SS: Newman hit .226 for five home runs and 39 RBI last season. Ben Gamel, LF: Gamel hit .255 for 26 RBI and eight home runs last year. Bryan Reynolds, CF: Reynolds batted .302 for 24 home runs and 90 RBI in 2021. Anthony Alford, RF: Alford hit .233 for five home runs and 11 RBI in 49 games last year. Daniel Vogelbach, DH: Vogelbach averaged .219 last season with the Brewers. He hit nine home runs and drove in 24 runs.

Projected Starting Rotation

Jose Quintana, LHP: Quintana went 0-3 with a 6.43 ERA for the Giants and Angels last season. J.T. Brubaker, RHP: Brubaker posted a 5-13 record with a 5.36 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 2021. Zach Thompson, RHP: Thompson went 3-7 with a 3.24 ERA and 66 strikeouts for the Marlins in 2021. Mitch Keller, RHP: Keller posted a 5-11 record with a 6.17 ERA and 92 strikeouts last season. Dillon Peters, LHP: Peters returns from injury this season after appearing in six games last year.

Projected lineups based on ESPN and CBS Sports.